Dock delivers in District 1-2A semifinals against Collegium

Lansdale >> In a District 1-2A semifinal game, the Dock Mennonite Academy boys basketball team crushed the visiting Collegium boys basketball team with a final score of 62-43.

With the win, the Pioneers advance to the District 2A Championship game as well as the PIAA State Championship Tournament.

Leading the Pioneers was senior captain Miz Nyagwegwe, who scored a team-high 21 points in the win.

“We knew heading into the game it was win or go home,” said Nyagwegwe. “Everyone was pumped up and we didn’t want to lose this game.”

“I just looked to attack the bucket,” added Nyagwegwe. “My points were coming when I was open.”

Other Pioneers that contributed in the win included Jackson Scialanca with 11 points, Nolan Bolton with 14 points, Caleb Pfeiger with eight points, Darius Ellis with six points, and Ralph St. Fleur with two points.

Dock Mennonite Academy scored often and early having a 17-6 lead after the first quarter due to Collegium having a poor defensive effort.

Dock Mennonite Academy increased its lead to 29-14 at halftime after outscoring Collegium 12-8 in the second quarter.

Collegium, however, exploded early in the third quarter making it was nine-point game.

Dock eventually got back to scoring often to lead 48-34 heading into the final quarter.

A strong defensive effort in the fourth eventually gave Dock the 62-43 semifinal victory.

As for Collegium, the boys season ends in the loss as the fourth seed in the district tournament.

Also ending their season are four seniors including Nicholas Richardson, Jordan Shiel, AJ Mitchell, and Owen Levan.

Sheil finished the game with six points while Mitchell scored five points. Allen had the second best effort with 10 points.

Sophomore and team captain Kyjuan Cannady had the best performance for Collegium with 13 points.

Collegium head coach Kevin Bornstad was emotional having to see his seniors end their last high school season.

“It’s going to be pretty hard shoes to fill when our seniors leave,” said Bornstad. “I told them it was a pleasure working with them and it’s always hard for a coach to see his seniors leave the program.”

Dock head coach Mike Fergus was impressed with how his Pioneers continued their season in the semifinal game.

“It was a workmanlike win,” said Fergus. “We got off to a great start and we knew that if we jumped on them early, we felt that we could control the game.”

“Collegium had several runs on us,” added Fergus. “But we able to stand them and walk away with the win.”

The Collegium Charter boys basketball team ended its season with 6-13 overall record and finished fourth in District One 2A.

The Dock Mennonite Academy boys basketball team will now focus on winning the District One 2A championship against Delco Christian on Saturday, March 3 at Council Rock South High School at a time yet to be determined.

Dock Mennonite 62, Collegium Charter 43

CC 3 8 20 9 -43

DM 17 12 19 14 -62

Collegium Charter: Cannady 13; Allen 10; Shiel 6; Graham 6; Mitchell 5; Lawerence 3.

Dock Mennonite: Nyagwegwe 21; Bolton 14; Scialanca 11; Pfleiger 8; Ellis 6; St. Fleur 2.