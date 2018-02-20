Lower Merion diver Amari Brown Swint is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The Lower Merion freshman diver finished first at the Central League Diving Championships Feb. 14 with a score of 437.20. A District 1 qualifier, she became the Lower Merion pool record holder Dec. 22, then broke her own record a month later (Jan. 19) against Penncrest. Lower Merion diving coach Carol Gibbone said, “I could see that Amari was something special from Day One. She’s a true competitor.”

Q: What was your most memorable moment at the Central League Diving Championships? What was the key to your success that day?

A: The most memorable moment was looking up at the score board and realizing that I won the championship. The key to success was staying focused by listening to music and staying in my zone.

Q: What was your first reaction when you discovered you broke the Lower Merion pool record?

A: My first reaction was surprise and excitement. But I realize I have to continue to work hard to maintain this level of diving.

Q: What (in your opinion) has been your best dive so far this season? What was the key to your performance on that dive?

A: My reverse and a half was my best dive so far this season. The key to performance on this dive has spotting and a clean entry, with constant practice to able to rip the dive.

Q: How do you adjust to different boards, and how important is it to get practice in at different sites?

A: I test all the boards at each pool as they are all different and make the necessary adjustments.

Q: Have you ever felt that you hit a perfect dive?

A: I do not feel I ever had a perfect dive yet. I believe I have had good ones but not perfect. The more I practice I hope the better they will become.

Q: What in your opinion is the major difference between indoor and outdoor diving competitions?

A: The major difference is when diving outside it is a lot easier to get distracted by sun glare or insects flying. Also while diving outdoors, the water temperature differs in each pool. Inside it is much easier to find your focus point.

Q: What are your best dives, in order?

A: 1) 403b – Inward 1½ in pike; 2) 105c – front 2½ in tuck; 3) 5132d – front 1½ with a full twist; 4) 303c – reverse 1½ in tuck; 5) 203c – back 1½ in tuck.

Q: What’s the coolest place you’ve ever dove from?

A: USA Nationals in Knoxville, Tenn. Also cliff diving in Montego Bay, Jamaica from 40 feet high.

Q: Tell us a little about your pre-meet preparation the day of a meet.

A: Listening to music and stretching while going over my dive list in my mind.

Q: Take us through a typical workout session, both in the pool and in the weight room.

A: In the pool I work on line ups for clean entries and I work on my dive list for upcoming meets. In the weight room I do basic strength training.

Q: What aspect of your diving have you been working on the most recently? Who have been your biggest diving mentors, and what was the most important thing each of them taught you?

A: The aspect of diving I have been working on is focusing, remaining confident and not stressing out during meets. My biggest diving mentor is my coach from my Centennial Dive Club, Steve Kuttruff. He has taught me everything I know about diving, his patience and commitment to the sport of diving keeps me encouraged and eager to learn more.

Q: What is your favorite course at Lower Merion? Is there a particular career path that interests you at the present time?

A: Biology is my favorite course at Lower Merion, learning about the human body sparking my interest, because I want to become a physical therapist. Currently I try my best to be a straight A student.

Fun facts – Amari Brown Swint

Favorite book: The Bible.

Favorite TV show: Bob’s Burgers.

Favorite movie: Halloween Town.

Favorite athlete: Jennifer Abel.

Favorite pre-meet pump-up song: Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mills (The same song that was played when the Eagles entered the field for the Super Bowl).

Favorite team: Philadelphia Eagles.

Favorite place to visit: Jamaica.

Favorite pre-meet meal: Yogurt.

Favorite color: Blue.

Person I most admire: “I admire my grandmother, Joan Myers Brown, the founder of Philadanco! Her strength and courage and ability to break barriers and achieve greatness has inspired me. This keeps me focused, and aiming to achieve all I can to the best of my ability.”

Family members: parents Marlisa and Kevin, sister Mariah, grandparents Max and Joan Myers Brown.

(To be selected as Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week, a student-athlete must first be nominated by her coach.)