Haverford School squash wins fourth consecutive MASA title

Haverford – The Haverford School varsity “A” squash team won its fourth consecutive MASA (Mid-Atlantic Squash Association) title Feb. 14, finishing its season in a convincing fashion after some early bumps.
Varsity “A” squash suffered an unexpected loss to Inter-Ac rival Episcopal Academy to open its season when five of Haverford’s top nine players were out due to injury or illness. With that one match, their hopes for repeating as Inter-Ac champions were dashed.
The Haverford squad then went on a tear, defeating every regular season Inter-Ac and nonleague opponent. The regular season highlight was a crucial 6-3 win at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy spearheaded by come-from-behind victories under tough conditions from sophomores Graham Joyce and Yeshwin Sankuratri. Because of this stellar play the Fords were able to retain a top-two seeding for the U.S. National High School Squash Championships in Philadelphia Feb. 2-4.
The Fords varsity “A” squash team was the defending national champion and easily won their first three matches, including a spirited 5-2 victory over powerhouse Avon Old Farms School. The championship featured a rematch with Connecticut rival, the Brunswick School. Haverford School and Brunswick met in the title match the previous two years. In this year’s final match, playing before a packed house, Brunswick bested Haverford, 5-2, with only No. 3 senior co-captain Grant Sterman and No. 7 freshman Quintin Campbell victorious that day. The three deciding matches for Brunswick all went to five games with Haverford’s Peter Miller, Spencer Yager and Christian Shah losing in the fifth by the smallest of margins. Haverford “A” finished the season ranked No. 2 in the nation.
Haverford still had one match to go, a Valentine’s Day rematch with EA for the MASA title that Haverford had won the previous three years. This time, the Fords topped the Churchmen 9-0, including a five-game thrilling come-from-behind win for co-captain Miller over EA’s senior co-captain Eric Kim.
For Haverford’s graduating seniors Miller, Sterman, Sam Turner and P.J. Rodden, it was a thrilling moment to be able to hoist the MASA trophy for a fourth-straight year, and a fitting way to end their high school squash careers. The seniors never sustained a losing season during all four years of high school, and along the way, in addition to the four MASA titles, could boast of three Inter-Ac Championships, a U.S. National High School Championship, and two second place finishes nationally.
“I am proud of all the guys for their enthusiasm, efforts, and belief,” said coach Asad Khan, Director of Squash Programs. “Varsity “A” finished with a 12-3 record and second in the country out of 108 teams that participated in Nationals. We had big victories and some emotional defeats, but our boys performed valiantly throughout the season and always did the best they could against adversities we faced.”
Comments
Recent News
-
Featured Slider/ 5 days ago
Perkiomen School transitioning to eight-man football in 2018, names Upper Perk grad Perlstein coach
PENNSBURG >> The Perkiomen School football program is bringing a whole new look to...
-
Suburban One League/ 7 days ago
Cody Muller takes over Pennridge football
Pennridge hired Cody Muller to replace the retired Jeff Hollenbach as the varsity football...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Boyertown’s Corinne Renninger signs with St. Francis University
Name: Corinne Renninger High School: Boyertown College Selection: Saint Francis University Sport: Women’s Soccer Club Affiliation: FC Europa Anticipated...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis headed to Stony Brook
Ardmore – Lower Merion wide receiver Deion Davis, who signed his National Letter of...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
-
Central League/ 2 weeks ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...
-
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...
-
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 month ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...