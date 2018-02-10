Chester closes out regular season in style

Last time out, Chester could barely unlock the lid to the basket in a low-scoring win over Penn Wood that marked its lowest point output in more than three years.
Friday, they found all those points and more in the Clippers’ biggest offensive explosion in quite some time.
Michael Smith scored 29 points, and Rahmaad DeJarnette returned from a prolonged injury absence with 17 points as Chester walloped Chichester, 107-75, for an emphatic end to the regular season.
Brian Randolph scored 12 points, and Karell Watkins, Isaiah Schmidt and Kylair Blackston contributed 10 apiece for the Clippers (16-6, 10-0 Del Val). It was a far cry from the offensive output the Clippers used Tuesday to scrape by Penn Wood, 44-33.
DaQuan Granberry scored 15 points for Chichester (14-8, 6-4) before he was ejected for his second technical foul. Amiri Stewart and Calvin Church supplied 12 points apiece.
Also in the Del Val League:
Penn Wood 63, Glen Mills 41 >> The Patriots flexed their scoring depth, with Makai Moore (13 points), Shad Kyem (12) and Julian Holloway (10) leading the way to secure a playoff spot. Vatangoe Donzo added nine points for Penn Wood (13-8, 6-4).
Tarik Bey led Glen Mills with 15 points.
In the Inter-Ac:
Haverford School 79, Penn Charter 66 >> The Fords made history nearly a century in the making, completing a 10-0 run through the Inter-Ac for the first time since 1927 and posted an unbeaten league mark of any kind for the first time since 1937.
Christian Ray tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Gavin Burke and Chris Clover each buried three 3-pointers for 16 points. Kharon Randolph added 15 points for Haverford (20-5).
Episcopal Academy 51, Springside Chestnut Hill 50 >> Matt Dade scored 16 points, and Alex Capitano chucked in 14 as the Churchmen (11-14, 3-7) used a 19-12 advantage in the fourth quarter to end the regular season on a winning note.
In the Ches-Mont League:
Sun Valley 70, Octorara 61 >> Vinny DeAngelo poured in a game-high 24 points, and Marvin Freeman sunk four 3-pointers for 15 points as the Vanguards (15-6, 8-6) won a fifth straight game. Dom Valente provided a season-best 14 points.
In the Bicentennial League:
Delco Christian 73, Calvary Christian 50 >> Jackson Piotrowski and Tyler Penley supplied 19 points apiece, Piotrowski adding eight rebounds, and Jacob Bronkema scored 12 points as the Knights (14-8, 10-7) won for the sixth consecutive game. Obinna Nwobodo added seven points and nine boards.
