Spring-Ford falls to Seneca Valley, eliminated by CR South

HERSHEY — Knowing who was likely on the horizon, Spring-Ford desperately needed things to go the right in its quarterfinal dual meet against Seneca Valley.
But after a couple of early leads morphed into losses and an injury sidelined Michael Gradwell, Spring-Ford realized its predicament: get revenge against Council Rock South or go home.
The Rams narrowed the margin a tad, but in the end, the Golden Hawks were once again too strong, eliminating Spring-Ford, 36-22, from the Class 3A PIAA Duals, Friday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Spring-Ford, who lost to South in the District 1 Duals final last weekend, was also on the wrong side of a 36-26 final against Seneca Valley in the quarters.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Spring-Ford coach Tim Seislove said. “To be in this atmosphere, we’re walking out of here proud with the way we wrestled. We had a lot of fun and enjoyed ourselves and it was a great experience for us.”
The highlight of the day for the Rams came in the third bout against Seneca Valley. Spring-Ford senior Brandon Meredith (120 pounds) found himself down 5-0 against two-time state runner-up, Louis Newell, but scored the final six points, including a takedown with 20 seconds left to win, 6-5.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster on my feet and everywhere,” Meredith said. “I work hard in every match to score points. It’s a good test for the postseason to see where I’m at. It helps a little bit with my confidence and maybe with a little self doubt here and there. It was a good test against good competition.”
Meredith’s bout was a rematch of the 106-pound state semifinal in which Newell won by decision. After a loss to Downingtown West’s Doug Zapf last week, Meredith got the boost he needed.
“He looked confident out there, even when he was down,” Seislove said. “He ended up with a couple of shots and finished in the end.”
Seneca Valley won six of the first seven matches, coming from behind in two of them to lead 24-3 at the halfway mark.
Ben D’Arcangelo (152) won by major decision and Joey Milano (160) pinned to stop the bleeding, but Gradwell was forced to injury default at 170 to push the lead back to 17.
The Rams won three of the last four but the deficit was too much to overcome.
“It was fun to come down here and compete with the best teams in the state,” Meredith said. “It was good for us going into the postseason. We’ll bounce back and now try to win the PAC tournament and eventually Districts.”
The rematch with South started right in the Hawks’ wheelhouse, and South jumped out to a 24-4 lead halfway through.
Milano and Chase Smith (182) pinned and Tyler LaRocca (220) and Ed Calloway (285) earned decisions to close out the scoring for the Rams against South.
“I thought we wrestled a little better than in the district finals,” Seislove said. “We closed the gap a little bit, especially in the middle section. They battled pretty good.”
Spring-Ford will compete in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Championships at Boyertown next Saturday. The winner will determine the league champion.
Seneca Valley 36, Spring-Ford 26
106- Herrera (SV) maj. dec. Reynolds, 8-0 (4-0)
113- Chappell (SV) dec. Tobin, 6-2 (7-0)
120- Meredith (SF) dec. Newell, 6-5 (7-3)
126- Geyer (SV) dec. McGill, 5-0 (10-3)
132- Amelio (SV) dec. Nugent, 7-4 SV (13-3)
138- Vlasnik (SV) pinned Needles, 2:36 (19-3)
145- Montalbano (SV) tech. fall Johns, 22-7 (24-3)
152- D’Arcangelo (SF) maj. dec. Adamson, 12-0 (24-7)
160- Milano (SF) pinned Hayes, 3:07 (24-13)
170- Gross (SV) inj. def. Gradwell (30-13)
182- Smith (SF) dec. Johnson, 9-4 (30-16)
195- Siwiak (SV) pinned Carbajal, 1:04 (36-16)
220- LaRocca (SF) pinned Funovits, 1:44 (36-22)
285- Calloway (SF) maj. dec. Beahm, 12-1 (36-26)
Council Rock South 36, Spring-Ford 22
113- Mendez (CRS) pinned Tobin, :51 (6-0)
120- Meredith (SF) maj. dec. Ricchini, 11-3 (6-4)
126- Hanson-Ashworth (CRS) dec. McGill, 5-3 (9-4)
132- Radner (CRS) maj. dec. Nugent, 12-0 (13-4)
138- Woloshyn (CRS) maj. dec. Needles, 13-5 (17-4)
145- Martsinovsky (CRS) dec. Johns, 4-2 (20-4)
152- Flanagan (CRS) maj. dec. D’Arcangelo, 9-0 (24-4)
160- Milano (SF) pinned Eklund, 1:33 (24-10)
170- Korbich (CRS) won by forfeit (30-10)
182- Smith (SF) pinned Caplan, 1:44 (30-16)
195- Gilch (CRS) dec. Carbajal, 3-2 (33-16)
220- LaRocca (SF) dec. Weinstein, 4-0 (33-19)
285- Calloway (SF) dec. Anton, 1-0 (33-22)
106- Waterman (CRS) dec. Reynolds, 8-3 (36-22)
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 1 day ago
‘Philly Special’ not anything unusual at Cardinal O’Hara
As soon as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles took those fateful steps toward the line...
-
Central League/ 2 days ago
National Signing Day: Mamula’s perseverence leads him to Montana
Despite injury after injury, Episcopal Academy’s Milton Mamula never lost hope. He posted 55...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
It’s unanimous: Main Line coaches predict an Eagles win in Super Bowl LII
Main Line Media News polled various long-time Main Line high school coaches regarding what...
-
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...