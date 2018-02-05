Upper Darby’s Blewett has 1,000 reasons to celebrate final home game

Emma Blewett will always remember her final home game.
The four-year starter and Upper Darby guard scored her 1,000th career point in the first quarter of a 65-38 Central League loss to Conestoga Monday.
Congrats to Emma Blewett on her 1000th high school career point! @DTMattSmith @UDROYALS pic.twitter.com/eivRM4Arzv
— Nick Liberio (@naliberio) February 6, 2018
Blewett, who required seven points to reach the milestone, got a steal and scored a breakaway away layup for her 1,000th point. She accomplished the feat despite facing constant double teams and never having the opportunity to play additional games in the playoffs.
The Albright College commit paced the Royals with 10 points. Sophomore guard Gabby Liberio chipped in with eight.
Elsewhere in the Central League:
Penncrest 39, Springfield 31 >> Grace Harding netted 16 points as the Lions (13-8, 8-6) won their fifth straight decision and upset the Cougars (15-6, 12-3), who entered the night in second place in the Central League.
Harding, a senior forward/center, also pulled down 14 rebounds. Megan Arndt and Kylie Chelo chipped in with seven points apiece.
The Lions trailed by three points to begin the fourth quarter, but outscored the Cougars 15-3 over the final eight minutes.
“We hit a couple shots early in the fourth and played a slow pace throughout,” Penncrest coach Bob Higgins said. “It was a great win for the girls.”
Alexa Abbonizio drilled four 3-point shots and led Springfield with 16 points.
Radnor 64, Strath Haven 39 >> A 23-8 third-quarter run powered the Raiders (14-7, 9-6) to victory over the host Panthers. Ellie Mueller led the way with 21 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Sydney D’Entremont had the best offensive game of her career, scoring 17 points.
Danielle McNeely and Tori Vieira netted 10 points apiece for Haven.
Marple Newtown 57, Harriton 41 >> Devon Adams dominated the low post and scored 18 points for the Tigers. Halle Robinson swished a trio of shots from beyond the arc and finished with 15 points. Kristen Rutecki added seven points.
In the Catholic Academies League:
Sacred Heart 57, Morrisville 29 >> Eileen Piombino had a big game with 24 points, four assists and three steals for the Lions. Kyra Quigley posted eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, while Sami Smith tossed in 10 points.
In the Del Val League:
Academy Park 61, Chichester 8 >> With the win, the Knights captured the Del Val League championship outright. Without Mahya Woodton, who is the leading scorer in Delco, the Knights leaned on Shantalay Hightower and Taylor Flores, both of whom made four 3-pointers. Hightower scored 18 points and Flores finished with 14.
