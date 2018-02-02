Delco Girls Basketball Roundup: Gillin’s clutch shooting lifts Notre Dame

Riley Gillin made all five of her points count Thursday afternoon.

The sophomore forward was the hero in Academy of Notre Dame’s 51-45 Inter-Ac League overtime victory over Penn Charter.

Gillin hit the game-tying basket with seven seconds to play in the fourth quarter. In the extra session, she hit the first of two foul shots, snagged an offensive rebound off her own miss and made a putback to seal the win for the Irish (12-8, 7-2).

Junior guards Mandy McGurk and Maggie Pina each had a spectacular game. McGurk led all players with 20 points to go with eight steals, while Pina chipped in with 16 points.

At the foul line, McGurk and Pina combined to shoot 15-for-15. As a team Notre Dame was an excellent 20-for-22 from the foul line.

In the Del Val League:

Academy Park 57, Penn Wood 50 >> The Knights (14-5, 6-0) clinched at least a share of the Del Val title for the second year in a row. Shantalay Hightower dropped in 18 points, and Mahya Woodton had 16. Riley Street added eight.

Jada Hutt dominated the glass for the Patriots, pairing 17 points with 20 boards. Carle Andrews had 16 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists, and Racquel Curry netted nine points.

Interboro 43, Chichester 24 >> Amanda Floyd powered the Bucs with 23 points. Marta Walewska posted eight points and 18 rebounds, and Maddie Diehl paired two points with four assists and four steals.

Dei’Ney Monet scored 14 points for Chi.

In the Central League:

Garnet Valley 63, Upper Darby 23 >> Another day, another win for the Jags (18-2, 14-0), who led 30-8 at halftime and received scoring contributions from 12 players.

Jill Nagy scored 11 points and dished out four assists. Nicole Barnes had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Brianne Borcky finished with eight points, six boards and four assists, while Madi McKee pitched in with seven points, five rebounds and two steals.

Emma Blewett paced the Royals with 10 points.

Haverford 51, Ridley 24 >> Eight players scored at least two points for the Fords, including Erin Doherty who had a game-high 12. Hope Coacher added eight, Erin Kelly and Elli Keown tossed in seven apiece, and Arden Guilfoil finished with six.

Shannen Hinchey led the Green Raiders with eight points.

In the Bicentennial League:

Lower Moreland 44, Christian Academy 21 >> Despite trailing by only six points in the second half, the Crusaders had a difficult time scoring after the first quarter. Lindsay Haseltine tossed in a team-high seven points and Kiera Cryan added five.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Kennett 46, Sun Valley 20 >> The Vanguards trailed by only four points at halftime, but ran out of steam against the Blue Devils. Erin Michael netted a team-high nine points, followed by Abby Seasock who scored eight.