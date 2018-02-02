Delco Girls Basketball Roundup: Gillin’s clutch shooting lifts Notre Dame

Riley Gillin made all five of her points count Thursday afternoon.
The sophomore forward was the hero in Academy of Notre Dame’s 51-45 Inter-Ac League overtime victory over Penn Charter.
Gillin hit the game-tying basket with seven seconds to play in the fourth quarter. In the extra session, she hit the first of two foul shots, snagged an offensive rebound off her own miss and made a putback to seal the win for the Irish (12-8, 7-2).
Junior guards Mandy McGurk and Maggie Pina each had a spectacular game. McGurk led all players with 20 points to go with eight steals, while Pina chipped in with 16 points.
At the foul line, McGurk and Pina combined to shoot 15-for-15. As a team Notre Dame was an excellent 20-for-22 from the foul line.
In the Del Val League:
Academy Park 57, Penn Wood 50 >> The Knights (14-5, 6-0) clinched at least a share of the Del Val title for the second year in a row. Shantalay Hightower dropped in 18 points, and Mahya Woodton had 16. Riley Street added eight.
Jada Hutt dominated the glass for the Patriots, pairing 17 points with 20 boards. Carle Andrews had 16 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists, and Racquel Curry netted nine points.
Interboro 43, Chichester 24 >> Amanda Floyd powered the Bucs with 23 points. Marta Walewska posted eight points and 18 rebounds, and Maddie Diehl paired two points with four assists and four steals.
Dei’Ney Monet scored 14 points for Chi.
In the Central League:
Garnet Valley 63, Upper Darby 23 >> Another day, another win for the Jags (18-2, 14-0), who led 30-8 at halftime and received scoring contributions from 12 players.
Jill Nagy scored 11 points and dished out four assists. Nicole Barnes had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Brianne Borcky finished with eight points, six boards and four assists, while Madi McKee pitched in with seven points, five rebounds and two steals.
Emma Blewett paced the Royals with 10 points.
Haverford 51, Ridley 24 >> Eight players scored at least two points for the Fords, including Erin Doherty who had a game-high 12. Hope Coacher added eight, Erin Kelly and Elli Keown tossed in seven apiece, and Arden Guilfoil finished with six.
Shannen Hinchey led the Green Raiders with eight points.
In the Bicentennial League:
Lower Moreland 44, Christian Academy 21 >> Despite trailing by only six points in the second half, the Crusaders had a difficult time scoring after the first quarter. Lindsay Haseltine tossed in a team-high seven points and Kiera Cryan added five.
In the Ches-Mont League:
Kennett 46, Sun Valley 20 >> The Vanguards trailed by only four points at halftime, but ran out of steam against the Blue Devils. Erin Michael netted a team-high nine points, followed by Abby Seasock who scored eight.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 3 days ago
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 days ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Fall Sports/ 5 days ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Fall Sports/ 4 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 1 month ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...