Pottsgrove scores big in 57-21 win over Phoenixville (PAC roundup)

PHOENIXVILLE >> Pottsgrove had basically a full lineup for its match against host Phoenixville Wednesday night. The Phantoms, conversely, were minus a few guys from their regular lineup.

The Falcons also added some big bonus points along the way to produce a 57-21 Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division victory over the Phantoms.

Pottsgrove raised its record to 3-1 in the Frontier Division, 4-3 in the PAC and 12-7 overall.

Phoenixville dropped to 3-2 in the division, 3-5 in the PAC and 8-10 overall.

Phoenixville, under first-year head coach Brandan Clark, celebrated Senior Night for its six 12th graders. Three Phoenixville Police Athletic League (PAL) youth matches were staged prior to the ceremony.

Then the Falcons basically took over.

After Antonio Valenteen’s forfeit win at 106 pounds, the Falcons reeled off six consecutive victories to take a commanding 32-6 lead.

Included in the run were a 12-3 major decision by Tony Lindgren (113), pins by Charlie Sithens (120) and Josh Cerrito (126), a technical fall by Chase Banyai (132), a forfeit by Jacquin Allen (138) and a pin by Stephen Hennelly (145) to open the big lead.

Pottsgrove coach Jeff Madden was especially impressed with Lindgren at 113 and Noah Miller at 170. Lindgren registered five takedowns and a first-period near fall to handle Carsten Schlag, 12-3.

Miller, a sophomore, fell to Phoenixville’s talented senior, Bryce Thompson, 10-4, but battled all the way to keep the score at a regular decision.

“Noah battled Bryce Thompson,” Madden said. “He went out and kept after him and kept after him. He stopped the takedown in the last period that would have made it a 4-pointer. We were really proud of him.”

“It was a real challenge,” Miller said of wrestling Thompson,who went to districts last year. “Toward the end, I wouldn’t let up. I knew I had to keep pushing through to the end. I knew I had to watch out for his shots, but he has gotten better.”

Miller hopes to use this experience that will pay dividends for him during the next two seasons.

Phoenixville got pins from Michael Wallace (152) and Alex Washington (160) to account for its other points. Wallace scored his fall in 1:57 and Washington posted his pin in 2:19.

Phoenixville honored its six seniors: Louis Flora, Bill Pizor, Carsten Schlag, Bryce Thompson, Jonathan Villegas and Michael Wallence.

“Tonight was for the seniors,” said Clark. “They have worked hard. It has been a whole, complete culture change for them for three years and then to have me. They did a great job adjusting for me and improving every day. Wins and losses are a dime a dozen. Right now it is about their effort. They came out and everyone battled for six minutes. It was exciting to see.”

Notes >> Madden’s assistant coach, Todd Van Horn, wrestled at Phoenixville, where he was a heavyweight state qualifier. …Todd’s second son, Zach Van Horn, is a sophomore 182/195-pound wrestler for the Falcons. Zach registered a fall in 2:40 at 182 against the Phantoms. … Phoenixville assistant coach Mark Houseal coached previously at Pottsgrove before joining Clark with the Phantoms this winter. … Alex Seaman, a 12-year-old student at Phoenixville Area Middle School, sang the national anthem. … Mark Marino officiated the match.

Owen J. Roberts 41, Methacton 34

Strength in the lower weight classes has been a hallmark of the Owen J. Roberts wrestling team this winter.

To continue its unbeaten run in the Pioneer Athletic Conference’s Liberty Division Wednesday, however, the Wildcats needed points at the other end of the scale. And those weights delivered in a 41-34 victory over Methacton.

The Wildcats (4-0) fell behind the Warriors in the first half of their Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division match, then stormed through the upper weights to rally for the victory.

Pins by Tonee Ellis (285), Nicholas Chan (106) and Kibwe McNair (138) helped stake Methacton to an initial 34-12 lead before OJR flexed its might over the final five weights. Cole Meredith (145), Patrick McCutchen (170) and Jason Zollers (182) scored falls while Daniel Mancini added a tech-fall at 160 and Connor Leister won by forfeit at 152.

Forfeits to Dylan Smith (195) and Connor Quinn (126) accounted for Roberts’ early points.

Pottstown 53, Upper Merion 21

In a PAC Frontier Division match pocked by eight forfeits, the Trojans were able to celebrate their Senior Night with a victory over the Vikings.

Pottstown saw its early double-digit lead cut to two (23-21) at 195 before Isaiah Williams answered with a pin at 220. Bobby Mitchell added another fall at 106 around forfeits to Tom Doyle (285), Matthew Deppen (113) and Juliana Figueroa (120).

Nate Parson scored a technical fall at 138 for the Trojans, who got five forfeits to UM’s three.

Perkiomen Valley 42, Norristown 23

The Vikings countered the Eagles’ early point production with a near sweep of the final eight weights of their PAC Liberty Division match.

Down by a 20-6 count after 195, PV got rolling with Gavin Euker’s pin at 220, a forfeit to Jahir Holmes at 285 and Brett Sacks’ decision at 106. P.J. Kakos (120) and Austin Rowley (138) scored pins while Cody Jefferies had a decision at 132.