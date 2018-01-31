North Penn pins down CB South, moves to 5-0 in SOL Continental

TOWAMENCIN >> North Penn moved closer to another conference title Wednesday night, missing few steps in a commanding 64-16 victory over rival Central Bucks South.

“We can be three-time conference champs — that would be nice,” said a smiling Alec Schrum, who did his part with a pin at 126 pounds, “especially on Senior Night.”

North Penn will have a shot at doing just that, taking on Central Bucks East Wednesday night at NP — both teams go into the match 5-0 in the Suburban One League Continental Conference, with the winner taking the crown.

Schrum was one of the youngsters that came through for the Knights against South, pinning Eric Reizas in 3 minutes, 9 seconds to push the North Penn lead to 48-6.

“We (won a lot of matches by forfeit), but the people who wrestled, you wanted to win your own match,” said Schrum, who wants to make it to regionals this season. “It was basically a seven-person match for us. So I went out there, did what I had to do.

“(Reizas) was great to wrestle and I just got the job done.”

The Knights won seven matches by forfeit and held a 22-16 edge in the ones remaining. They are now off until their showdown with East.

“We just wanna pratice hard for the next couple days and that’s basically it,” Schrum said. “Work hard, practice hard.

“As long as we wrestle well and do what we have to do, (the title) should come along with it.”

North Penn also got pins from Ryan Cody at 285 and Erik Laughlin at 152. Mahedi Hasan won a major decision for the Knights at 138 pounds.

North Penn is one win away, with the future looking pretty promising as well.

“We had the middle school match before the varsity a few weeks ago and had a good turnout,” coach Robert Shettsline said. “So we’re trying to do our part to get these kids out.

“We’re expecting (between 250-270 kids) for the JV Tournament and we wanna give those kids a chance because we know they’re gonna be next year’s varsity.”