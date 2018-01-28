Bonner & Prendergast tops Neumann-Goretti in first-place battle

Bonner & Prendergast ceded the high ground in the race for the Philadelphia Catholic League regular-season title with Wednesday’s loss to La Salle.
Sunday, it wrestled it back.
Isaiah Wong scored 26 points, and Tariq Ingraham and Ajiri Johnson dominated in the post to help Bonner & Prendergast hand Neumann-Goretti its first Catholic League loss, 73-70, Sunday.
Ingraham scored 16 points, and Johnson scored 13 points. Donovan Rodriguez added 10 points for the Friars (15-3, 8-1), who are now even with the Saints with one loss in the league each.
Also in the Catholic League:
Archbishop Carroll 68, Archbishop Ryan 55 >> Keyon Butler scored a career-high 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, and Justin Anderson added 16 points for the Patriots.
AJ Hoggard paired 13 points with five rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Luke House chipped in 10 points for Carroll (12-5, 6-2), which rebounded from a loss to Roman Catholic Friday.
In nonleague action:
Math, Civics and Science 69, Glen Mills 66 >> Tarik Bey scored a career-high 27 points, and Khelon Kirkland scored 16 points, but the Battlin’ Bulls (4-11) couldn’t hold a three-point lead after three quarters.
Nique Simmons made three 3-pointers to tally 11 points for Glen Mills.
