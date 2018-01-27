Haverford School starts early, stays on top of Episcopal Academy

Call it learning from past mistakes, since Haverford School was just about spotless Friday night.
The Fords led by 18 points at halftime and were 22-for-27 from the line as the Fords remained on top of the Inter-Ac League with a 69-53 handling of rival Episcopal Academy.
Christian Ray led the way with 21 points, and Kharon Randolph was a perfect 10-for-10 from the line to tally 21 points for the Fords (15-5, 6-0). Haverford led 34-16 at half and gave almost none of the ground back after the break.
The Fords won their first five league games last year as well but then faltered in the next two, including a loss on home court. They’ve now swept the season series over their rivals. That was in spite of Matt Dade’s career-high 30 points for Episcopal. Alex Capitano added 12 points for the Churchmen (9-12, 1-5).
In the Central League:
Springfield 73, Harriton 68 >> Mike Webb found the Rams’ up-tempo press to his liking, scoring 26 of his game-high 37 points in the first half as the Cougars took care of business.
Frank Durham added 18 points for Springfield (7-9, 7-5).
Garnet Valley 55, Ridley 46 >> Austin Laughlin scored 19 points to lead a trio of double-figures scorers for the streaking Jaguars.
Connor O’Brien scored 12 points, and Greg Vlassopoulos added 10 for the Jags (13-4, 9-3), who’ve won 11 of 12.
Malachi Williams led Ridley (6-12, 3-9) with 12 points, and John Mastella contributed 10.
Penncrest 67, Radnor 44 >> Malcolm Williams scored 16 points, and Isaiah Rice added a career-high 14 as the Lions took care of business with Tyler Norwood limited to just 10 points. Matt Arbogast also tossed in 10 points for Penncrest (15-2, 10-2).
Jack D’Entremont led Radnor (2-13, 0-11) with 12 points, while Vernon Harper contributed 10.
Marple Newtown 61, Strath Haven 50 >> Tommy Gardler scored 16 points, Anthony Paoletti added 13 and Mike May chipped in 11 for the Tigers (9-8, 6-6), who’ve won four straight, including this clash between District 1 Class 5A hopefuls.
Ryan Morris led Strath Haven (7-9, 4-8) with 13 points, while Cooper Driscoll supplied 10.
Lower Merion 55, Upper Darby 44 >> Magd Abdelwahab scored 16 points and Mamadou Toure added 13, but the Royals (13-4, 8-4) were left to play catchup from the first quarter onward in the setback.
Conestoga 53, Haverford 44 >> Dan Roe led the Fords with 15 points and Haverford (6-10, 4-8) pulled even in the fourth quarter, but the Pioneers won the final frame by a 20-7 margin. JT Smyth added eight points.
