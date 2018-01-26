Yoder clutch in 4th, scores 27 as Pennridge edges CB East

EAST ROCKHILL >> Sean Yoder came up clutch in the fourth quarter and the Pennridge boys basketball team kept pace atop the Suburban One League Continental Conference Friday night.

Yoder scored 12 of his career-high 27 points in the final period, the last eight coming as the Rams finished with a 13-3 run to pull away late from visiting Central Bucks East and claim a 63-54 victory.

“Fourth quarter, I got in myself, confidence in my teammates,” Yoder said. “I feel like I can make things happen, get open shots for my teammates and that’s what it’s about.”

Pennridge (13-4, 6-2 conference) has just four players score, but each ended up in double figures. Tyrese Lewis collected 14 points, Jon Post added 12 points while Mike Molettiere hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter and had 10 points as the Rams won their sixth straight.

The win also keeps Pennridge even in the loss column with Central Bucks South and Central Bucks West – both 7-2 – in the race for the SOL Continental title.

“Trust me everyone questions the coach for this, that and the other thing. It’s nice having Sean Yoder control the game,” Pennridge coach Dean Behrens said. “Ran pick-and-rolls with Jon Post, especially the second, third and fourth quarter and those guys really made it happen.

“Sean really got some openings and it was little frustrating, second quarter I don’t think he felt he shot the ball as well, I thought the second half he shot the ball great.”

Nick Roggio paced Central Bucks East (10-8, 3-6) with 21 points while Ben Markowitz connected on three 3-pointers in scoring 11 points.

The Patriots twice held one-point leads in the fourth, the last time at a Nick Roggio basket made it 51-50. But Yoder put the Rams up for good with his steal and lay-in.

“We were in a good spot, three minutes and some change to go, you have the ball and you’re up one,” CB East coach Erik Henrysen said. “That’s where we wanted to be. I felt like we came out really slow and gradually started to play our style of basketball.

“You know, we had the ball and it was turnover and they score, another turnover and so at the end of the game sometimes you just go to clean that up a little bit and make those little plays that we weren’t able to.”

After a Molettiere free throw at 2:50 had Pennridge leading by two, Yoder spun into the lane and scored for a 55-51 advantage. Collin Stein converted a drive to get East within 55-53 only for Yoder to answer and put the Rams back up four.

A Lewis free throw at 43.1 seconds made it 58-53 while Lewis’ three-play play with 26.2 seconds to go effectively put things away for the Rams.

“Rese has becoming a force and teams have to defend him and figure out what they want to do,” Behrens said. “So what happens is when you kind of figure out what you want to do with Sean and Jon, they you got to deal with Tyrese and sometimes teams are only single covering him or leaving him a little bit open. He gets a crack, he’s going to the basket, he’s going to score.”

Both teams have road conference games Tuesday. Pennridge is at Souderton while CB East visits CB West.

The first quarter had 10 lead changes, the last coming as Lewis scored to begin a 12-3 Rams run to gave the home side a 23-14 lead after eight minutes.

Pennridge hit a tough patch on offense in the second quarter, scoring just six points while the Patriots capped the half with an 8-2 run to pull within 29-28 at the break.

East grabbed one-point leads twice in the third, the second time at 37-36 when Markowitz scored inside and was fouled – he did not make the free throw – at 3:13.

The Rams responded by scoring six straight to go up 42-37 but baskets from Jesse River and Kyle Cassidy had East within one. Yoder knocked down a jumper in the final seconds of the third for a 44-41 edge.

Lewis put back his own miss to make it 46-41 but the Patriots worked to go ahead at 49-48 on a Leo Masterson three then Roggio put East up again at 51-50.