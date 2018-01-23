Yoder scores 25, Pennridge holds off Souderton for 4th straight win

EAST ROCKHILL >> Even with a matchup with Suburban One League Continental Conference leader Central Bucks South the next day, Sean Yoder said the Pennridge boys basketball team was not going to overlook Monday’s opponent.

“I mean, it’s Souderton, we’re always going to have energy coming out against Souderton,” the junior said. “Monday night, whatever, we got back-to-back games, it’s better than practice, right?”

The visiting Indians gave the Rams about all they could handle, but Yoder stepped up to provide a few key buckets in scoring a game-high 25 points to help Pennridge hold and beat Souderton 67-60.

“He’s a heck of a player, man. I mean, some of those shots in the first half were ridiculous. You just got to tip your hat to that kid,” said Souderton coach Tim Brown of Yoder. “Great kid. So, he’s fun to watch — not from my point of view, but I would assume as a spectator he’s fun to watch.”

Tyrese Lewis collected 10 of his 16 points after halftime while Jake Pestrak added 12 points for the Rams (11-4, 4-2 conference), who only trailed once — 3-2 early in the first quarter — but could never fully shake Souderton (5-10, 2-5) until the contest’s final moments.

The win was the fourth straight for Pennridge and its seventh in its past eight games. The Rams also earned a seventh consecutive victory over the Indians.

“We never relinquished the lead but I didn’t have the best feeling tonight. I didn’t feel like our energy level was that good,” Pennridge coach Dean Behrens said. “Body language wasn’t great for whatever reason and I know the gym was a little empty tonight. Listen, tomorrow night, CB South doesn’t usually get many people to go and it’s a bigger gym so we got to play with our own energy. We got to create our own energy.”

Pennridge visits CB South 7 p.m. Tuesday with the Rams looking to making ground in the conference race, sitting two games back of the Titans, who are 7-0 in Continental play. South won the teams’ first matchup 67-59 in double overtime Dec. 22.

“This is where we would want to be,” Behrens said. “Listen, we lost them, give them credit, lost to West, they got zero losses in the league we got two but tomorrow night’s a chance to maybe make one up. It’s a great opportunity for our kids.”

BOYS #BASKETBALL: @PennridgeHS’ @sean__yoder slices to the hoop, scores & is fouled 4Q vs. Souderton. He made the free throw to compete the 3-point play. pic.twitter.com/VmgS1Qgr9Z — Mike Cabrey (@mpcabrey) January 23, 2018

Pennridge and the Titans are sixth and seventh, respectively, in the District 1-6A rankings with the top eight earning a first-round bye in the district tournament.

“We know everything’s going to be close in this league. Every game in the league, within the conference is going to be a good game,” Yoder said. “That’s what I love about this league, so we’re going to keep fighting, hopefully we get some wins.

Trevor Watts’ 15 points — 13 coming after the break — paced the Indians, who lost their third in a row. Tomas Hanrahan got hot in the third quarter for the Indians, scoring 11 of his points during the period as he finished with 14 points. Andrew Vince knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points.

“We’ve been here before. All so close, giving me a ton of gray hairs, that’s for sure,” Brown said. “But it’s just about playing a 32-minute game. The guys understand that, it’s just going out and doing it. So we will tomorrow.”

Souderton visits Central Bucks East 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Indians looking to end their skid and make a late playoff push. Big Red sits 29th in the 6A rankings with 24 making the field.

“We still feel if we squeak out 10 wins in this league there’s a chance that we can make districts,” Brown said. “We’re at five wins right now, (seven) games left, so we still feel like we can get to 10.

“To get to 10 we’re going to have to beat some tough teams and we’re going to have to beat tough teams to strengthen up, have a good strength of schedule anyway.”

The Indians pulled to within 31-30 in the third on a Watts bucket but Yoder responded with a pull-up 3-pointer. After a Hanrahan jumper, Yoder made two free throws at 3:01 while a Post drive down the lane for two off a Yoder pass gave the Rams a 40-34 advantage.

“I think when they’re keying on me it’s time for me to find a way to help my team win in any way, whether that’s rebounding, passing, scoring if it’s need be,” Yoder said. “But I’m just here to win and I love winning.”

Souderton cut the margin the four three times before back-to-back 3-point plays from Yoder and Pestrak pushed Pennridge’s lead to 48-38 with 28.3 seconds left in the third. Hanrahan beat the buzzer with a jumper to make it an eight-point game entering the fourth.

Vince opened scoring the final period with a 3 with a Watts bucket making it 48-45. But again Yoder provided an answer. He sliced to the basket for a 3-point play at 6:18 then after Pestrak jumper, Yoder’s breakaway layup had the Rams back up 10 at 55-45.

“Sean played pretty well. Sean played really well,” Behrens said. “I know we were a little frustrated with his turnovers at the end but we’re asking him to do a lot – a lot.”

The Indians got within six twice, but the Rams appeared to have things in hand when Lewis’ dunk made it 64-55 in the final minute. Stephen Luchansky, however, hit a 3 and was fouled at 22.4 seconds. He missed the free throw only for Antonio Rodriguez’s putback to have Souderton’s deficit down to 64-60.

A free throw from Post at 15.5 seconds and two from the line by Yoder at 6.1 seconds cemented the Rams win.

“I thought rebounding was our biggest struggle tonight. We struggled big time – including me, that starts with me. But my teammates, man, my teammates stepped up,” Yoder said. “Every time they came out, came and got a run on us, but my teammate stepped up and that’s all I want from them.”

BOYS #BASKETBALL: @PestrakJake with a tip-in just before the buzzer, giving @PennridgeHS a 17-10 lead after the 1st quarter vs. Souderton. pic.twitter.com/DWRUSCat10 — Mike Cabrey (@mpcabrey) January 23, 2018

In the first quarter, a Vince triple gave Souderton its only lead at 3-2 before four straight points from Lewis. Tied 10-10, the Rams ended the quarter on a 7-0 run — the first five points by Yoder with Pestrak beating the buzzer with a tip-in for a 17-10 lead.

The Indians were within three twice in the second quarter, the last time at 19-16 before a Ryan Warner 3 doubled the Rams’ lead. Lewis rebounded his own miss and was fouled — he could not convert the and-one — for a 24-16 Rams edge at 3:01.

Souderton capped the half with a 5-1 run, a Luchansky bucket making it 25-21 at the break. Big Red began the third with a 10-5 run to get within 31-30.

PENNRIDGE 67, SOUDERTON 60

Souderton 10 11 19 20 — 60

Pennridge 17 8 23 19 — 67

Souderton: Trevor Watts 7 1-2 15; Tomas Hanrahan 6 1-2 14; Andrew Vince 4 0-0 12; Antonio Rodriguez 3 0-0 7; Stephen Luchansky 2 0-1 5; Mekhi Williams 2 0-0 4; Kavi Ramchandani 1 0-0 3; Totals 25 2-5 60.

Pennridge: Sean Yoder 7 9-10 25; Tyrese Lewis 8 0-1 16; Jake Pestrak 5 1-3 12; Jon Post 3 1-2 7; Brett Henofer 2 2-2 4; Ryan Warner 1 0-0 3.

Three-pointers: S-Vince 4, Hanrahan, Luchansky, Ramchandani, Rodriguez; P-Yoder 2, Pestrak, Warner.