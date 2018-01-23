Sacred Heart Academy’s Kyra Quigley is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The junior forward/center has been a strong inside force for the defending PIAA Class A District One girls basketball champions, averaging 10.1 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 2.5 bpg and 2.7 apg this season. In a recent 63-56 win against West Chester East, she tallied 17 points 14 rebounds, four blocks and four assists; and she grabbed 13 rebounds and made four steals in a 53-41 victory vs. Merion Mercy Academy. Last year, Sacred Heart played its first PIAA state tournament game in six years, and Quigley scored 17 points in a 50-25 win. She received second team All-Main Line girls basketball honors as a sophomore, bouncing back from an ACL injury that sidelined her as a freshman.

Q: What do you feel is currently the strongest aspect of your game? What are you working on most at the current time?

A: I feel like currently my strongest ability is my post game. My team sets me up well with good looks and opportunities to make plays offensively. Defensive is my favorite part of basketball. I think that my defense in the post is a big part of my game and who I am as a player. I have been working on becoming a threat outside of the post by practicing my shooting form and improving dribbling abilities.

Q: What is your most vivid memory of the District 1 Class A championship final last winter – can you share it with us?

A: My most vivid memory was when we were all celebrating as a team in the locker room. Our seniors were holding the trophy and everyone was screaming and going crazy. It was awesome, and in that moment I’ve never been closer to a team.

Q: What do you think is the biggest key to being a strong rebounder? The biggest key to being a strong shot-blocker?

A: To be a strong rebounder you need to be able to box out well and know where your man or the nearest man is at all times. To be a successful shot blocker I think that it is most important to recognize your player. For instance if they are left-handed, block with your right; or if they like to drive, beat them to the spot. Also not getting called for fouls helps.

Q: Describe for us the experience of playing for the first time in the state tournament – what is your sharpest memory of that game?

A: Playing in the state tournament was amazing. Being able to say we made it to states in itself is an honor. On top of that, to get a win was amazing. My favorite and most distinct memory from that game was when one of our freshmen, Amanda Heilman, got in. Everyone was cheering her on, and when she scored, our whole bench went insane, falling on top of each other and screaming.

Q: You bounced back from an ACL injury that sidelined you for your freshman season. Briefly describe for us your rehabilitation schedule – what was the biggest challenge you faced during rehabilitation?

A: After tearing my ACL I had a lot of physical therapy to do. For the first few months I was doing physical therapy three times a week for about an hour. Eventually, once I got my strength back, I would work out twice a week with a trainer, mostly working on getting strength, balance, and mobility back to game speed. This was one of the biggest challenges that I have faced both physically and mentally. Since basketball has always been a huge part of my life losing it was tough and for me and the mental toll was hardest. I had to relearn to trust my body and get back muscle memory that I had worked years to shape. One thing that helped me feel comfortable on the court was the support from my team and from my class. They always were asking me how I was and getting me even more excited for the season. They also made signs and came for my first game back, which was a huge boost of confidence.

Q: You’ve attended Sacred Heart Academy since sixth grade. What originally attracted you to Sacred Heart? What in your opinion is the best aspect of being a student at Sacred Heart?

A: I chose Sacred Heart because of the community. Sacred Heart is like a family, they never stop supporting you and everyone there from teachers to coaches are constantly guiding and helping you to be your best self. Being a student at Sacred Heart is such a privilege. My favorite part about being a student here is our environment. Similar to why I chose here, I love the fact that I can say I love my school. Girls who go to Sacred Heart are unlike any other and I’m truly happy here.

Q: Who have been your most important basketball mentors, and what was the most important thing you learned from each of them?

A: My most important basketball mentor is my dad. He has supported me from day one. After every game I look to my dad to help me improve on my game. He has insight on the game and has seen me grow into the player I am today. The one thing that my dad has always taught me is to never give up and to move onto the next play. Sometimes I can be hard on myself and wishing I could change things. He helps me to see that you can’t change things that happened but you can improve and learn from them by getting it in the next game or play.

Q: What do you think you might want to major in at college? Is there a career path that particularly interests you at the present time?

A: In college I am thinking about pursuing something around athletics. I would love to stay involved with athletics maybe becoming a physical therapist or athletic trainer.

Q: What extracurricular activities are you involved with at Sacred Heart other than basketball? What sparked your interest in these particular activities?

A: I am in our Science Club and also play lacrosse. The thing that made me want to join Science Club is discovering new things. Our club allows us to learn about things that interest us and it is really fun. We are learning new things then get to apply them to real life instances through experiments or observations. The club is available to all grades too, and it is cool to me that we are meeting people who enjoy similar things and are also having fun.

Fun facts – Kyra Quigley

Favorite book: Wonder by R.J Palacio.

Favorite author: John Green.

Favorite TV show: That 70s Show.

Favorite athlete: Candace Parker.

Favorite basketball player: Ben Simmons.

Favorite pre-game pump-up song: You Don’t Know Me, by Jax Jones.

Favorite team: Philadelphia Eagles.

Favorite place to visit: Sea Isle City, N.J.

Favorite pre-game meal: “Salsa omelette made by my mom.”

Favorite color: Blue.

Person I most admire: “The person I admire the most is my mom. She is the most hard-working and caring person I know. She puts her heart into everything she does if it’s cheering for me at a game or just making a sandwich. I have respect for both my parents that I don’t have for anyone else. They do everything they can so my brother [Matthew] and I can have everything we need.”

