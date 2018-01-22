Haverford High swimmer Collin Pettit is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The senior co-captain of the Fords’ swimming team is a two-time state qualifier in the 500 free and currently ranks in the top three in the Central League for 500 free, 100 fly and 100 back. A versatile swimmer, he ranks in the top 10 in the Central League in six events. Pettit was a first team All-Main Line swimmer in 2017, and was first team All-Central League in 2016 and 2017. Last winter, Pettit was Central League champion in the 500 free; eighth in the 200 free and seventh in the 500 free at the District One championships; and 17th in the 500 free at States.

Q: What do you think is your best event, and why?

A: My best event I would say is the 500 free, because outside of high school swimming, I also swim the 1,000 and the 1,650 freestyle. Also, the 500 had been my favorite event since freshman year, so I always try to improve my time.

Q: What do you think was your best performance in the post-season last year? What was your most vivid memory of the post-season – can you share it with us?

A: I think my best performance last year was my 500 free at Centrals because I wasn’t tapered for the meet but I was still able to get within 1.5 seconds of my best time. My most vivid memory of the postseason last year is at the District 1 Championship, when my teammates and I were behind the block for the 400 free relay, and we were all hyped up to try to make States in the relay.

Q: How do you see your role as co-captain of the Haverford swim team? Can you give us an example of how you have exercised your leadership role this season?

A: I see the role as captain as someone that anyone on the team can go to with questions about anything, whether it be swimming or school related. Also, someone who should be there to inspire the team during hard practices or before big meets. On days we have meets, a lot of members on the team will come and ask how to swim certain events, and I try my best to give them good advice to help them succeed in whatever race they are swimming, whether it be their first time swimming the event, or if they are just looking for a way to drop their time.

Q: Can you walk us through a typical day, or cycle, of training?

A: A typical weekly training cycle for me: two-hour practice Monday night; Tuesdays and Thursdays I have a 2 1/2 hour practice and lifting after school; Wednesdays I swim in the morning before school for an hour and a half and two hours after school; Fridays are usually my off day, but during the season I usually have a dual meet. Saturdays I have a two hour practice, and Sundays I swim in the morning then do dryland for an hour, then I practice in the afternoon for two hours and then go to my team dinner.

Q: What aspect of your swimming have you been working on the most recently?

A: I have been working on my under waters as well as my 100/200 butterfly this year.

Q: What pool did you first swim for? What is your favorite swimming venue, and why?

A: The first pool I ever swam for was Rose Tree Woods Swim Club when I was 5 years old. My favorite pool to swim at is Virginia Tech’s pool where Sectionals are held every year. Virginia Tech’s pool is my favorite because it a nice facility with tons of deck space, as well as a warm up pool. Also, I always have fast swims there.

Q: Who have been your biggest swimming mentors, and what was the most important thing each of them taught you?

A: My biggest swim mentors are Coach Kathryn McKeone and Coach Sally Wolfe from Lower Merion Aquatic Club. They have both helped me develop as a person and as a swimmer. Over the past six years that I have been swimming on LMAC they have taught me how to be a better person, and they both continuously say that grades come before swimming.

Q: Tell us a little about your pre-meet preparation the day of a meet.

A: Depending on what time the meet starts, I will either pack a second lunch for school and eat it on the way to the meet, or if my meet is at night, I usually go home and take a nap, then eat a bowl of spaghetti and meatballs.

Q: What would you like to major in at college?

A: I plan on majoring in either Environmental Science or International Relations in college.

Fun facts – Collin Pettit

Favorite book: Fahrenheit 451.

Favorite TV show: Designated Survivor.

Favorite movie: Sky High.

Favorite athlete: Katie Ledecky.

Favorite team: Philadelphia Eagles.

Favorite place to visit: Washington D.C.

Favorite pre-meet meal: Spaghetti and meatballs.

Favorite color: Blue.

Family members: parents Maria and Steve, brothers Matt, Max and Mike (triplets).

(To be selected as Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week, a student-athlete must first be nominated by his coach.)