Brennan’s defense helps Garnet Valley pull the plug on Strath Haven

NETHER PROVIDENCE >> When Strath Haven and Garnet Valley retreated to their locker rooms at halftime Wednesday night, the Panthers were easily the more satisfied side in their game-plan execution.

They pounded the ball into the post to Cooper Driscoll. They hit 3-pointers via Jordan Graves. They dampened the tempo to a languid pace and were rewarded with a three-point lead.

But when the Jaguars adapted and zigged, the Panthers didn’t have a corresponding zag. And they didn’t have Austin Laughlin, either.

The Garnet Valley guard poured in a game-high 28 points, including the go-ahead basket early in the third quarter and the first eight points of the fourth to salt away a 68-47 Central League win, Garnet Valley’s eighth consecutive victory.

Laughlin’s scoring brilliance aside, he was the effect of the comeback, with Garnet Valley (10-3, 7-2) trailing for the first two and a half quarters. The cause was a bolstered interior defense that denied Driscoll after halftime.

The Strath Haven senior forward scored nine points, grabbed four rebounds and dished three assists in the first half, dictating the Panthers’ halfcourt offense. But after the break, he didn’t attempt a field goal, thanks to the combination of Cade Brennan’s fronting defense, help-side D from Greg Vlassopoulos and others and the constant harassment of the Panthers guards by Garnet Valley’s backcourt.

“We just really wanted to put pressure on them,” Brennan said. “I just wanted to not let the ball in the post, and I think I accomplished that. I got a lot of help from my teammates because I was playing the front side of him and I would get a lot of help from the back.”

Without the low-post element of the Panthers’ potent inside-out game, less room was afforded perimeter shooters, leading to a 6-for-16 day from 3-point range.

Timeout Haven. 7-0 GV run has Garnet Valley up 28-26. Jags first lead.

Driscoll scored 10 points, as did Jordan Graves (eight in the first half). Ryan Morris led the Panthers (7-6, 4-5) with 16, but they were doubled up, 48-24, after halftime as Garnet Valley turned up the pressure and the pace of play.

“Garnet Valley did a great job, fronting (Driscoll), doubling him, making sure we didn’t go to him. And that led to some frustration,” Strath Haven coach Dan Spangler said. “We don’t necessarily rely on Cooper to do everything. We have other guys that are strong enough and good enough to make plays. We just couldn’t make shots. They just made more plays than we did.”

Having Laughlin in the arsenal didn’t hurt, either. The senior 1,000-point scorer got off to a slow start thanks in part to two first-quarter fouls. It wasn’t until he made his way to the bench late in the first that Garnet Valley started to eat into a 10-4 edge behind five straight points from Connor O’Brien.

Laughlin found his range in the second half. He was 10-for-16 from the field and hit three of six looks beyond the 3-point line, adding a team-high four steals. The Jaguars dished 16 assists on 24 baskets, moving the ball crisply in the halfcourt and on the fast break when 14 Strath Haven turnovers permitted.

At the half, Strath Haven leads Garnet Valley 23-20.

Down five early in the third, Laughlin provided eight points of an 11-0 run, his jumper from a stride inside the arc to the right of the key with 5:57 left putting Garnet up for good, 28-26.

“I knew just to keep shooting the ball,” Laughlin said. “That’s what most people tell me. I knew most of the shots would go in. I think it’s just my teammates getting me the ball, looking for me, running the plays and getting me the ball for open shots and I get in a rhythm.”

The Garnet Valley edge stretched to six after three quarters, then Laughlin hit a pair of 3-pointers to open the fourth and added two at the line to make it a 12-point game and augur the arrival of the JV squads to finish the game.

“It’s awesome. You can really feed off the energy,” Brennan said of Laughlin’s spark. “… It’s good momentum for us and we can really feed off the energy.”

Vlassopoulos scored 14 points to go with six rebounds. O’Brien added 10 points, and Cole Palis dished five assists for a backcourt that committed just three turnovers, allowing the Panthers no path back into the game.

Also in the Central League:

Upper Darby 48, Penncrest 44 >> Jalun Trent scored 18 points as the Royals closed the game on a 7-0 run to notch a massive win away from home that opens wide the title race.

Mamadou Toure added 10 points for Upper Darby (11-3, 6-3), which has won five straight.

Tyler Norwood paired 15 points with six assists, and Malcolm Williams posted a career-high 14 points for Penncrest (12-2, 7-2).

Lower Merion 67, Radnor 66 >> Vernon Harper scored 23 points and the Raiders had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but a 3-pointer by Lower Merion’s Jared Robinson with 11 seconds to play stood as the game-winner.

Jack D’Entremont led Radnor (2-9, 0-7) with 16 points.

Springfield 62, Haverford 46 >> Mike Webb unleashed his fifth 30-point game of the season with 31, Frank Durham added 12 points and Kevin Deal paired eight points with nine boards for the Cougars (6-7, 6-3).

JT Smyth and Canaan Curry led Haverford (5-8, 3-6) with 11 points apiece.

Marple Newtown 57, Ridley 40 >> Mike May scored 23 points and Matt Peel added 13 as Marple (6-8, 3-6) arrested a six-game slide.

Enoch Clark led Ridley (5-10, 2-7) with 11 points. The Green Raiders have lost five straight.

In the Bicentennial League:

Delco Christian 56, Phil-Mont Christian 37 >> Jackson Piotrowski scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Obinna Nwobodo chipped in 10 points as the Knights (7-4, 4-4) won for a second straight night.

In nonleague action:

Chester Charter School for the Arts 51, Morrisville 40 >> Keyshawn Henson scored 18 points, and Devonte Morris added 13 for the Sabers (3-10).