Smiths 31-point night steers Chester to overtime win

Chester needed every bit of Michael Smith’s career-best outing Saturday.

Smith scored 31 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter and five in overtime, as Chester outlasted Bartram, 70-62.

Smith’s career-high helped spur a comeback via a 23-13 Chester edge in the fourth, going 6-for-6 from the line down the stretch. Brian Randolph, who registered a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds, hit a 3-pointer to open the extra session, then Smith was 5-for-6 from the line in OT to clinch the victory.

Zahmir Carroll, who scored six points, tied the game with 37.6 seconds left on a jumper for the Clippers (5-5), who have won four straight.

In other nonleague action:

Academy Park 63, Rustin 57 >> Kamrohn Roundtree picked a fine time for his best game of the season, pairing 25 points with 10 rebounds and three blocks in a meeting of two teams on the fringe of the District 1 Class 5A playoff picture.

Naseim Harley added 13 points and five assists, while Shermik Lofton also tallied a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for AP (4-7), which has won two straight.

Sun Valley 59, Marple Newtown 42 >> Vinny DeAngelo scored a game-high 20 points and the Vanguards’ defense held Marple to just 11 second-half points to claim a fifth straight win.

Marvin Freeman scored 12 points, Shair Brown-Morris contributed 11 and Isaac Kennon chipped in nine for Sun Valley (7-4).

Alden Mathes led Marple Newtown (5-7) with 12 points, and Mike May complemented him with eight.

Upper Darby 62, Spring-Ford 61 >> Diby Keita hit a 3-pointer from the corner with four seconds left as Upper Darby, which had led for most of the first three and a half quarters, rallied late to win its fourth straight game.

Magd Abdelwahab showed his versatility by scoring 24 points with just two 3-pointers. Mamadou Toure added 14 points and Jalun Trent provided 13 for Upper Darby (10-3). Keita made just that one basket and had five points.

Penncrest 51, Oxford 37 >> Malcolm Williams provided 13 points, eight rebounds and shutdown defense as the Lions (12-1) bounced back from their first setback of the season with a win less than 24 hours later.

Tyler Norwood scored 13 points to go with five assists, and Matt Arbogast amassed 10 points and nine rebounds.

Church Farm 44, Glen Mills 40 >> Tarik Bey and Daniel Thompson scored 13 points each, but the Battlin’ Bulls (3-5) let one get away by being outscored 21-10 in the fourth quarter.

In the Bicentennial League:

Phil-Mont Christian 40, Christian Academy 39 >> Tehron Phillips scored 14 points and Sam Geathers added 10, but the Crusaders (4-9, 3-6) were outscored 20-7 over the middle two quarters in the setback.