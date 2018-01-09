Norristown’s defense smothers Upper Merion

WEST NORRITON >> Norristown never surrendered an inch.
The Eagles defense made Upper Merion work for every dribble and every pass Tuesday night.
As a result, Norristown forced 35 turnovers and cruised to a 67-34 win at Norristown Area High School.
“As a coach, I’m an old school coach,” Norristown coach Dana “Binky” Johnson said. “I always say, ‘Offense wins games, defense wins championships.’ Even our players think it’s a little different that we spend three-quarters of practice working on defense rather than just running sets. We really like to make our defense turn into offense.
“Besides the pressure, we really want to work cohesively as a unit defensively and to get the proper reads and the proper shifts and the proper placement. It takes time. Then you start to know who will gamble and who’s good at trapping and these types of things. I’m learning the team myself. Now we’re starting to see who can do different things now that we have everyone healthy.”
The Eagles (6-4) scored the first 21 points of the game and finished the first quarter with a 22-2 lead after forcing 14 turnovers.
From that point on, they maintained their distance. They led 39-15 at the half, 55-22 after three quarters and 67-34 when the final buzzer sounded.
Tyler Lyons led Norristown with 14 points, Marcus Sanford added nine and Mikeel Allen and Willie Anderson each had eight.
The Vikings (2-12) didn’t make their first field goal until the 6:50 mark of the second quarter.
“There’s not one specific problem,” Upper Merion coach Jason Quenzer said of his team’s offensive struggles. “There’s a lot that we need to address. This weather and this schedule has not been our friend. We haven’t practiced in 15 days and it shows. When other teams have a chance to prepare for you and you don’t really have a chance to prepare for them except for on a white board. We talk and it’s tough. We’re a team that needs a lot and when you come out against a team like Norristown, who is going to make you pay for every single turnover, it’s going to be tough to escape here down 30, let alone 40.”
Austin Moucer and Nick Shepperd each scored six points for the Vikings.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 5 days ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 1 week ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Inspired by his grandfather’s cancer treatment recovery, Pochet caps career as Golfer of the Year
Ben Pochet wasn’t the only one who had the week of October 23 marked...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Golf Teams
First Team Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, Jr. Liv Juliana, Great Valley, Sr. Grace Hickey,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Golf Teams
First Team Ben Pochet, Spring-Ford, Sr. JT Spina, Pope John Paul II Sr. Ward...