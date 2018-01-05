Rock Yard Duals are a go at Council Rock North wrestling

NEWTOWN – Despite weather-related cancellations of high school athletic events all over the region Thursday and Friday, the Rock Yard Wrestling Duels are still on for Saturday morning at Council Rock North.
The Indians – who took third in the tournament last year with a 39-28 win over Archbishop Wood – battle Philadelphia Catholic League rival La Salle at 8 a.m. then move on to Central League rival Ridley at 9:30 then defending tournament champion Spring-Ford at noon. The Rams outpaced Pennridge 46-27 in last year’s championship round.
North Penn, meanwhile, opens the tournament at 8 a.m. vs. William Tennent then battles Downingtown West at 9:30 then Archbishop Wood at noon. The Vikings battle Downingtown West and William Tennent before taking on the Knights.
2017 participants Pennridge (2nd last year) and Germantown Academy (7th) are not competing in this year’s tournament.
The Rock enters the tourney at 5-1 in dual meets with a 10-point win over Boyertown in the Brian Bealer Memorial Duals opening weekend on the Bears’ home court.
Leading the Indians into battle are sophomores Luke Lucerne, Cam Robinson, Sammy Hayes and Dylan Sheehy along with senior Shane Thompson. All five grapplers were regional qualifiers last year except Hayes, who was a 20-plus match winner for the Indians.
A PIAA and South East Region medalist last year with a record of 36-8 as a freshman, Lucerne enters the tournament at 12-3 so far this season, a mark that includes decision wins over Upper Perkiomen senior Jared Kuhns and Father Judge sophomore Eamonn Logue. Both were regional qualifiers last year.
Lucerne toppled Kuhns in the Comet Classic which is held annually at Penn Manor. Luke went unbeaten in the tournament, opening with a pin and a major. More recently, he decisioned Quakertown junior Corey Cape at the Bethehem Holiday Classic, where he went 2-2.
Luke captured a District 1 title belt and a sixth-place state medal wrestling at 106 pounds last year. This season, he’s working the mat at 126 and more recently, 120 pounds.
Robinson also has a dozen victories including a win by fall over Parkland senior Zach Ortman, a state medalist in 2017. Cam’s only two losses this season so far came at the hands of Pequea Valley junior Gabe Miller and Northampton junior Devon Britton. Both were state qualifiers in 2017 with Miller taking a third-place PIAA medal at 132 pounds.
Robinson started the season at 152 pounds but he’s down to his playing weight at 138. Last year, he went 35-11, capturing league (2nd), district (2nd) and region trophies (3rd) at 132 pounds on his way to states.
Hayes is 6-3 and just 1-3 his last four times out on the mat. Sammy went unbeaten at 5-0 however in the 132-pound bracket at the Bealer Duals so he has the capability to rack up wins in consecutive order.
Sheehy took third place in districts, wrestling last year as a 160-pounder. After starting this season wrestling at 170, he is 4-1 in his last five trips to the mat working back down at 160. His only loss since dropping weight was to Pen Argyl senior Chase Anklam, a state medalist last year at 152-pounds.
The defending District 1 champion at 113 pounds, Thompson has also earned a dozen wins working the mat at 138 and 145 pounds this season.
Thompson went unbeaten wrestling at 138 pounds in the Bealer Duals and 2-2 more recently working the mat at 145 pounds in the Bethlehem Holiday Classic. Shane’s most impressive win this year came at the Comet Classic in a 3-2 decision he posted over Garden Spot senior Christian Schilling, who captured a 6th-place medal last year at regionals.
ROCK YARD DUALS SCHEDULE
Council Rock North
Round 1 8 am LaSalle
Round 2 9:30 am Ridley
Round 3 12:00 pm Spring-Ford
Championship Round 1:30 p.m.
North Penn
Round 1 8 am vs. William Tennent
Round 2 9:30 am vs. Downingtown West
Round 3 12:00 pm vs. Archbishop Wood
Championship Round 1:30 p.m.
Archbishop Wood
Round 1 8 am vs. Downingtown West
Round 2 9:30 am vs. William Tennent
Round 3 12:00 pm vs. North Penn
Championship Round 1:30 p.m.
William Tennent
Round 1 8 am vs. North Penn
Round 2 9:30 am vs. Archbishop Wood
Round 3 12:00 pm vs. Downingtown West
Championship Round 1:30 p.m.
Ridley
Round 1 8 am vs. Spring-Ford
Round 2 9:30 am vs. Council Rock North
Round 3 12:00 pm vs. LaSalle
Championship Round 1:30 p.m.
La Salle
Round 1 8 am vs. Council Rock North
Round 2 9:30 am vs. Spring-Ford
Round 3 12:00 pm vs. Ridley
Championship Round 1:30 p.m.
Downingtown West
Round 1 8 am vs. Archbishop Wood
Round 2 9:30 am vs. North Penn
Round 3 12:00 pm vs. William Tennent
Championship Round 1:30 p.m.
Comments
