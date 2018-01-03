Mercury Wrestling Roundup: Owen J. Roberts’ pin parade downs Phoenixville

Owen J. Roberts 71, Phoenixville 7

The Wildcats put on a pin parade in their Pioneer Athletic Conference victory over the Phantoms Wednesday night at Phoenixville.

Dylan Bauer got the run started in the 220-pound opener while Preston Mickelsavage (285), Connor Quinn (126), Tyler McCutchen (132), Antonio Petrucelli (138), Dan Mancini (152), Patrick McCutchen (160) and Thomas Dempsey (195) followed the trend.

Along with three forfeits, Jason Zollers was OJR’s other winner via technical fall at 170.

Phoenixville’s wins came from Antonio Valenteen (major at 106) and Bryce Thompson (11-4 decision at 182).

220- Dylan Bauer (OJR) pinned Louis Flora, 4:22 (6-0)

285- Preston Micklesavage (OJR) pinned Nolan Martin, 3:49 (12-0)

106- Antonio Valenteen (Px) dec. Joshua Jackson, 17-5 (12-4)

113- David Forrest (OJR) by forfeit (18-4)

120- Eric Shahanan (OJR) by forfeit (24-4)

126- Connor Quinn (OJR) pinned Owen Westerfer, :58 (30-4)

132- Tyler McCutchen (OJR) pinned Ethan Smith, 0:37 (36-4)

138- Antonio Petrucelli (OJR) pinned Joe Piazza, 0:58 (42-4)

145- Cole Meredith (OJR) by forfeit (48-4)

152- Daniel Mancini (OJR) pinned Mike Wallence, 1:23 (54-4)

160- Patrick McCutchen (OJR) pinned Anthony Stevenson, 4:57 (60-4)

170- Jason Zollers (OJR) won by technical fall over Alex Washington, 20-5 5:00 (65-4)

182- Bryce Thompson (Px) dec. Nicholas Hagen, 11-4 (65-7)

195- Thomas Dempsey (OJR) pinned John Allen, 1:20 (71-7)

Boyertown 52, Pottsgrove 21

The Bears got the better of the Falcons in a PAC divisional crossover match that featured seven pins.

Julien Maldonado (106), Brendan Smith (113), Ethan Himes (138) and Elijah Jones (220) all scored wins by fall for Boyertown while Pottsgrove benefitted from pins by Charles Sithens (120), Josh Cerrito (126) and Chase Banyai (132). The Bears’ Evan Mortimer posted an 18-2 technical fall at 170 while Zack Reck followed with a 22-7 technical fall at 195.

106- Julien Maldonado (BT) pinned Tony Lindgren, 0:34 (6-0)

113- Brendan Smith (BT) pinned Aiden Schell, 0:48 (12-0)

120- Charles Sithens pinned Chase Stehman, 4:45 (12-6)

126- Josh Cerrito pinned Noah Fisher, 5:49 (12-12)

132- Chase Banyai pinned Connor Neiswender, 2:53 (12-18)

138- Ethan Himes (BT) pinned Jacquin Allen, 1:56 (18-18)

145- Brett Breidor (BT) won by forfeit (24-18)

152- Broc Babb (BT) dec. Stephen Hennelly, 9-6 (27-18)

160- Jimmy Sinclair (BT) dec. Marcus Keen, 5-1 (30-18)

170- Evan Mortimer (BT) won by tech. fall over Noah Miller, 18-2 3:56 (35-18)

182- Jacob Miller (BT) won by forfeit (41-18)

195- Zak Reck (BT) won by tech. fall, 22-7 5:00 (46-18)

220- Elijah Jones (BT) pinned Skylar McLeod, 1:29 (52-18)

285- Isaac Hanna dec. Jacob Sonder, 6-3 (52-21)

Methacton 67, Pottstown 3

Tonee Ellis (285), Jared Rebert (113), Kibwe McNair (138), Anderw Balek (145) and Richard Armstrong (160) were pinfall winners for the Warriors in a PAC win over the Trojans.

Methacton, which benefitted from four forfeits, also got wins from Roman Moser (major at 152) and Connor Sullivan (8-1 decision at 220).

Pottstown’s lone victory came from Emmanuel Toissant, an 8-3 winners over John McGowan at 182.

285- Tonee Ellis (Me) pinned Tom Doyle, 4:37 (6-0)

106- Double forfeit

113- Jared Rebert (Me) pinned Matthew Deppen, 1:25 (12-0)

120- Corey Morabito (Me) won by forfeit (18-0)

126- Jorge Carmona (Me) won by forfeit (24-0)

132- William Rebert (Me) pinned Demond Thompson, 3:10 (30-0)

138- Kibwe McNair (Me) pinned Nate Parson, 5:56 (36-0)

145- Andrew Balek (Me) pinned Xavier Cushman, 3:41 (42-0))

152- Roman Moser (Me) dec. Anthony Wiggins, 9-0 (46-0)

160- Richard Armstrong (Me) pinned Zack Griffin, 5:53 (52-0)

170- Michael Blakemore (Me) won by forfeit (58-0)

182- Emmanuel Toussaint (Pt) dec. John McGowan, 8-3 (58-3)

195- Thomas McGowan (Me) won by forfeit (64-3)

220- Connor Sullivan (Me) dec. Isaiah Williams, 8-1 (67-3)