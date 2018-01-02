Cardinal O’Hara finds its range in romp

The Cardinal O’Hara shooters were on target Tuesday, leaving Conwell-Egan little chance.
Kenzie Gardler, Maura Hendrixson and Meghan Ricker each hit three 3-pointers to finish with nine points apiece in a 61-10 victory.
Hendrixson added six assists. Kerry Patterson, Delanie Rennie and Erin Welde scored five points each as the Lions (5-0, 3-0 Catholic League) got 12 scorers in on the action. O’Hara, which hit 11 3-pointers, allowed just one point across the middle two quarters.
Also in the Catholic League:
Bonner & Prendergast 65, Hallahan 14 >> Nyah Garrison led all scorers with 11 points, Amayla Sharif chipped in 10 and Katie Logan paired seven points with seven rebounds for the Pandas.
Dakota McCaughan hit three 3-pointers for her nine points, Alex Gleason tossed in seven points and the Pandas (7-3, 3-0) pitched a shutout in the second quarter.
In nonleague action:
Bishop Shanahan 54, Marple Newtown 28 >> Devon Adams scored eight points, and Olivia Coary added five points, but the Tigers (3-5) never quite recovered from a 16-3 first-quarter disadvantage.
Chester 50, Sun Valley 38 >> Monique Colbert dominated in the lane with 18 points and 19 rebounds as the Clippers (3-3) rode an 11-2 edge in the second quarter to a factory.
Destiny Gibson added 10 points, and Ceryah Williams paired nine points with seven rebounds and six steals.
Maddie Michael and Maya Jacyzsyn scored 11 points each for Sun Valley.
