DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year

FIRST TEAM FORWARDS

Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga

deVries, a first team All-American selection by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA), is as effective and as powerful with both her back hand and her forehand. For the season, the University of North Carolina commit connected for a whopping 52 goals, and dished out 20 assists.

Claudia Jaszczak, Jr., Downingtown West

A Michigan State recruit, Jaszczak was the Whippets’ playmaker inside the 25. Speedy and with excellent stick skills, Jaszczak found the back of the cage on 32 occasions, and tacked on 7 assists.

Emily Doyle, Sr., Villa Maria

A key cog in the Hurricane offense, Doyle, while staying within the team concept preached by coach Daan Polders, notched 40 goals on the season, to go along with 15 assists. The affable Doyle will continue her field hockey career at Bucknell University.

Lexi Dunleavy, Sr., Henderson

With high energy and determination inside the circle, Dunleavy has a nose for the goal, pacing the Warriors offense with 20 goals and 9 assists. Dunleavy will continue playing field hockey at the collegiate level at Northeastern University.

FIRST TEAM MIDFIELDERS

Romea Riccardo, Sr., Downingtown West

While Riccardo had 20 goals and 18 assists on the season, it is her ability to play the whole field that sets her apart. Regularly tasked with marking the opposition’s best player, the unflappable Riccardo is always at her best, both offensively and defensively, in the biggest game’s biggest moments. Riccardo will take her talents to the University of North Carolina next year.

Lindsay Dickinson, Sr., Villa Maria

Dickinson was willing to let her Hurricane teammates get the goals in Villa’s prolific offense, dishing out 30 assists on the season to lead all of southeastern Pa. in the category, while scoring 17 goals of her own. Dickinson heads to the University of Connecticut to continue her field hockey career.

Kiley Allen, Sr., Conestoga

While teammate Char deVries led the area in goals scored, more often than not it was Allen who made the perfect pass to set up those scores. Allen’s 25 assists were second only to Dickinson in Southeastern Pa., and she added 18 goals of her own. Allen is headed to Harvard next season.

Anarose McDonough, Sr., Unionville

Reliable and tough, with tremendous stick skills, McDonough was the key player in the Indians’ transition game. McDonough, a University of Virginia commit, notched 13 goals to go along with 11 assists.

FIRST TEAM DEFENDERS

Mary Harkins, Jr., Villa Maria

A member of the U-17 USA National team, Harkins is the driving force in a Hurricane defense that allowed just 0.72 goals per game. Harkins chipped in offensively as well, with 8 goals and 10 assists. Harkins has committed to Duke University following her graduation in 2019.

Grace McAvoy, Sr., Conestoga

A skillful playmaker, Pioneers’ head coach considers McAvoy to be the consummate rule model both on and off the field. McAvoy had 10 goals and seven assists, and will continue her field hockey career at Bucknell next year.

Anna Miller, Jr., Dowiningtown West

A quick defender, Miller generates offensive play with her ability to counter attack and see free space ahead of her. Miller, plays both offensive and defensive corners, and is part of the Whippets’ seven-on-seven overtime team. The St. Joseph’s recruit had seven goals and eight assists on the season.

FIRST TEAM GOALKEEPER

Caitlyn Coker, Jr., Downingtown West

Anchoring a stingy West defense that allowed a mere 0.69 goals per game, Coker posted 14 shutouts on the season. The Whippet cage-minder saved her best for West’s postseason run to the state finals, coming up huge in tight games and under great pressure. Coker will be headed to Boston College to play softball following her 2019 graduation.

***

SECOND TEAM FORWARDS

Katie Anderson, Sr., Unionville

Claire Donovan, Sr., Unionville

Reese Canaday, Jr., Oxford

Adrianna Yacovelli, So., Villa Maria

SECOND TEAM MIDFIELDERS

Adele Iacobucci, Jr., Villa Maria

Ciana Riccardo, So., Downingtown West

Taylor Orsi, Sr., Downingtown West

Mary Gould, Sr., Avon Grove

Shannon Drakely, Jr., Rustin

Maddie McDonough, Sr., Unionville

SECOND TEAM DEFENders

Laine Garber, Sr., Downingtown West

Ming Doherty, Sr., Henderson

Megan Priddy, Sr., Octorara

Celina Riccardo, Jr., Downingtown West

Jordyn Bauer, Sr., Henderson

SECOND TEAM GOALKEEPERS

Emily Franco, Sr., Henderson

Lizzy Gaebel, Sr., Unionville

***

HONORABLE MENTION

Avon Grove: Emma McCulley, Megan Kveragas.

Bishop Shanahan: Lauren Bradley, Tori Morris.

Coatesville: Drew Taylor, Sydney Taylor.

Conestoga: Emma McGillis, Kendall McGee.

Downingtown East: Caroline Webb, Tyler Wilson.

Downingtown West: Tatum Johnson.

Great Valley: Siani Richardson, Mackenzie Hilditch, Aidan Draibick.

Kennett: Steph Oleykowsk, Claire Borman.

Octorara: Paige Lowry, Emily Lantz, Maggie DeStephano.

Oxford: Marycate London.

West Chester East: Nicole Fredericks, Kinzie Thompson.

West Chester Henderson: Peighton Bement.

West Chester Rustin: Meg Hadfield, Caitlyn Barker, Alexis Schambers.

Villa Maria: Erin Finley, Magnolia Powers, Erin Zielinski, Danielle Acuna.

***

COACH OF THE YEAR

Liz Bradley, Downingtown West

In her 12th season at the helm at Downingtown West, Bradley guided the Whippets a Ches-Mont championship as well as the first District 1 title in program history. The Whippets opened the season handing eventual PIAA Class AA champ Villa Maria its only loss of the season, and ran off 25 straight victories before falling to Penn Manor in state finals.