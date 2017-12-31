Norwood leads balanced Penncrest past Chester

Penncrest didn’t hit a 3-pointer Saturday night. Leading scorer Tyler Norwood was held relatively in check, by his lofty standards.
And yet the Lions still eased past Chester, 57-48, in a battle of District 1 Class 5A teams in the final game of the Pete and Jameer Nelson Classic at Widener University.
Norwood scored 18 points, but he was one of four Lions with nine or more points as they extended their perfect start to the season to 8-0. Matt Arbogast tallied 15 points, and Gee Antonelli and Chris Mills chipped in nine each for the Lions.
Michael Smith led Chester with 13 points. Isaiah Schmidt hit four 3-pointers to score 13 points as the Clippers hit a season-high nine bucket from beyond the arc but still fell to 1-5 on the season.
Also at the Pete and Jameer Nelson Classic:
Haverford School 55, Academy Park 43 >> Christian Ray paired 18 points with 15 rebounds to earn the Fords’ game MVP honors, and Kharon Randolph added 15 points for the Fords. Jameer Nelson Jr., playing at the classic named for his father and grandfather, chipped in six points for the Fords (9-4), who have won three straight games and played for a fourth consecutive day.
Despite Ray’s big day, Kamrohn Roundtree made headway in the lane for AP with 17 points and 10 rebounds on the way to the game MVP nod. Naseim Harley paired nine points with seven rebounds and four assists for AP (1-6).
Episcopal Academy 50, Girard College 49 >> Matt Dade scored 27 points, and Alex Capitano added 14 as the Churchmen (7-7) scored two of the three points in OT to escape Widener with a win.
At the Big Game Hoops Holiday Classic:
Archbishop Carroll 65, Salesianum 49 >> AJ Hoggard went off for 25 points and dished four assists as the Patriots won for the second time in as many nights on the holiday showcase circuit.
Luke House scored 13 points, Justin Anderson added 11 and Keyon Butler posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 boards. Devon Ferrero was held scoreless but helped out away from the points column with eight rebounds and four assists for Carroll (6-3).
Council Rock South 41, Springfield 37 >> Mike Webb scored 15 points, and Kyle Long hit four 3-pointers (three in the first quarter) to tally 12, but the Cougars (3-5) dropped a fourth straight game in the face of the CR South’s methodical pace.
