Perk Valley’s Kakos makes impression at Wetzel Classic

HORSHAM >> Being aggressive is how Perkiomen Valley High’s PJ Katos makes his way in the wrestling world.

And being aggressive is how he came away with the 113-pound championship at the Ralph Wetzel Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament Saturday afternoon.

Katos bested Morgan Lofland of Conestoga, 3-1, to earn the win and the individual crown in a tournament dominated by Downingtown East.

“Being aggressive and staying on the attack was how I did it,” Katos said. “I’m not really an aggressive wrestler, but I knew that was the only way to win here.”

Overall, the weekend’s big winner was Downingtown East, which landed the team title and boasted a pair of individual champs.

Elsewhere, Wissahickon’s Nick Senderling held on to win in overtime to best Alec Arnold of Wethersfield and land the 160-pound crown.

“I’m pretty pleased,” Senderling said. “My expectation was to win, but I always think positively and hope for the best.

“I know there are always a lot of good kids at the Wetzel, but I don’t look at records. I just wrestle whoever is in front of me.”

That seemed to be the philosophy of most of the weekend’s warriors, who earned gold.

In all, East, William Tennent and Bensalem led the way with a pair of champions apiece while eight other programs boasted one champ apiece.

Among the other champs were Abington’s Jake Rose (120), Lower Merion’s James Lledo (145), Central’s Lucien Anderson (152),Bensalem’s Davud Essnov (170) and Nicky Cooper (285), William Tennent’s Kyle Clements (182), Northeast’s Jameel Coles (195) and Hatboro-Horsham’s Nick Chapman (220).

And Senderling had the perfect plan to celebrate.

“I’m probably going to get some hot wings and French fries and relax,” the champ said.

Final Team Standings

Downingtown East 175; Hatboro-Horsham 136; William Tennent 126.5; Avon Grove 124; Springside Chestnut Hill 119; Pennsbury 116.5; Bensalem 109; Wissahickon 108; Perkiomen Valley 98; Abington 95.5.

Final Championshiip Results

106 – Keanu Manuel (Downingtown East) pinned. Chris Cleland (CB West), 1:15.

113 – PJ Katos (Perk Valley) dec. Morgan Lofland (Conestoga), 3-1.

120 – Jake Rose (Abington) dec. Jordan Howard (Avon Grove), 3-0.

126 – Anthony Colella (WTennent) dec. Luke Purcell (SCH), 4-2 (OT).

132 – Lukas Ritchie (Downingtown East) dec. Chase Banyai (Pottsgrove), 5-1.

138 – AJ Tamburrino (WTennent) tech. fall over Brett Home (Downingown East).

145 – James Lledo (L.Merion) dec. Nick Barnhart (Avon Grove), 6-5.

152 – Lucien Anderson (Central) dec. Marcellus Martin (Abington), 5-3.

160 – Nick Senderling (Wissahickon) dec. Alec Arnold (Wethersfeld), 2-1 (UT).

170 – Davud Essnov (Bensalem) dec. Mason Novak (UDublin), 10-4.

182 – Kyle Clements (WTennent) tech. fall over CJ Grier (H-Horsham), 4:28.

195 – Jameel Coles (Northeast) dec. Yusev Aladinov (WTennent), 3-2.

220 – Nick Chapman (H-Horsham) pinned Paul Pelham (Conestoga), 2:44.

285 – Nicky Cooper (Bensalem) pinned Trent Petro (CB East), 1:22.