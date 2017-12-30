Connect with us

MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Golf Teams

First Team

Ben Pochet, Spring-Ford, Sr.

Spring-Ford’s Ben Pochet watches his tee shot on No. 11 at Golden Oaks. (Thomas Nash – Digital First Media)

JT Spina, Pope John Paul II           Sr.

Ward McHenry, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.

Caleb Ryan, Norristown, Jr.

Norristowns Caleb Ryan lines up a putt during match against Upper Merion at Jeffersonville this past season. (Gene Walsh (DFM)

Josh Ryan, Norristown, Fr.

John Straub, Spring-Ford, Sr.

Spring-Ford’s Jack Straub chips onto the green on No. 9 during the PAC Championship this past fall. (Thomas Nash- Digital First Media)

Andrew Catania, Methacton, Jr.

Christian Rossi, Methacton, Sr.

Second Team

Greg Hiriak, Pope John Paul II, Sr.

Ryan Glenn, Owen J. Roberts, Jr.

Luke Watson, Spring-Ford, Fr.

John Cooper, Methacton, Sr.

AJ Thomas, Methacton, Jr.

Drew Steinmetz, Hill School, Jr.

Jack Murray, Hill School, Jr.

Collin Gabbett, Daniel Boone, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Nick Martin, Methacton, So.

Andrew Giorgi, Perkiomen Valley, Sr.

Frankie Guinan, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.

Andrew Buckhardt, Perkiomen Valley, Jr.

Steven Stumpo, Spring-Ford, Jr.

Nathan Pierce, Spring-Ford, So.

Axel Kalbach, Spring-Ford, Jr.

Jeff Cooper, Methacton, Fr.

David Antoniuk, Pope John Paul II, Sr.

Andrew Fuhrman, Spring-Ford, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Jeff Mast, Spring-Ford

Despite a massive overhaul from last season’s deep program, the Rams brought the youth up to speed on the way to the Pioneer Athletic Conference title over four-time defending champ Methacton … SF boasted seven district qualifiers.

