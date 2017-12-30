MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Golf Teams

First Team

Ben Pochet, Spring-Ford, Sr.

JT Spina, Pope John Paul II Sr.

Ward McHenry, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.

Caleb Ryan, Norristown, Jr.

Josh Ryan, Norristown, Fr.

John Straub, Spring-Ford, Sr.

Andrew Catania, Methacton, Jr.

Christian Rossi, Methacton, Sr.

Second Team

Greg Hiriak, Pope John Paul II, Sr.

Ryan Glenn, Owen J. Roberts, Jr.

Luke Watson, Spring-Ford, Fr.

John Cooper, Methacton, Sr.

AJ Thomas, Methacton, Jr.

Drew Steinmetz, Hill School, Jr.

Jack Murray, Hill School, Jr.

Collin Gabbett, Daniel Boone, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Nick Martin, Methacton, So.

Andrew Giorgi, Perkiomen Valley, Sr.

Frankie Guinan, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.

Andrew Buckhardt, Perkiomen Valley, Jr.

Steven Stumpo, Spring-Ford, Jr.

Nathan Pierce, Spring-Ford, So.

Axel Kalbach, Spring-Ford, Jr.

Jeff Cooper, Methacton, Fr.

David Antoniuk, Pope John Paul II, Sr.

Andrew Fuhrman, Spring-Ford, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Jeff Mast, Spring-Ford

Despite a massive overhaul from last season’s deep program, the Rams brought the youth up to speed on the way to the Pioneer Athletic Conference title over four-time defending champ Methacton … SF boasted seven district qualifiers.