First Team
Ben Pochet, Spring-Ford, Sr.
JT Spina, Pope John Paul II Sr.
Ward McHenry, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
Caleb Ryan, Norristown, Jr.
Josh Ryan, Norristown, Fr.
John Straub, Spring-Ford, Sr.
Andrew Catania, Methacton, Jr.
Christian Rossi, Methacton, Sr.
Second Team
Greg Hiriak, Pope John Paul II, Sr.
Ryan Glenn, Owen J. Roberts, Jr.
Luke Watson, Spring-Ford, Fr.
John Cooper, Methacton, Sr.
AJ Thomas, Methacton, Jr.
Drew Steinmetz, Hill School, Jr.
Jack Murray, Hill School, Jr.
Collin Gabbett, Daniel Boone, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Nick Martin, Methacton, So.
Andrew Giorgi, Perkiomen Valley, Sr.
Frankie Guinan, Owen J. Roberts, Sr.
Andrew Buckhardt, Perkiomen Valley, Jr.
Steven Stumpo, Spring-Ford, Jr.
Nathan Pierce, Spring-Ford, So.
Axel Kalbach, Spring-Ford, Jr.
Jeff Cooper, Methacton, Fr.
David Antoniuk, Pope John Paul II, Sr.
Andrew Fuhrman, Spring-Ford, Sr.
Coach of the Year
Jeff Mast, Spring-Ford
Despite a massive overhaul from last season’s deep program, the Rams brought the youth up to speed on the way to the Pioneer Athletic Conference title over four-time defending champ Methacton … SF boasted seven district qualifiers.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 23 mins ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Inspired by his grandfather’s cancer treatment recovery, Pochet caps career as Golfer of the Year
Ben Pochet wasn’t the only one who had the week of October 23 marked...
-
Fall Sports/ 33 mins ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Golf Teams
First Team Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, Jr. Liv Juliana, Great Valley, Sr. Grace Hickey,...
-
Fall Sports/ 33 mins ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Golf Teams
First Team Ben Pochet, Spring-Ford, Sr. JT Spina, Pope John Paul II Sr. Ward...
-
Fall Sports/ 6 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Soccer First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Nick Brison, Sr., Kennett Blue Demons’ head coach, Mike Barr, calls Brison...
-
Fall Sports/ 7 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Zimmerman has turned Conestoga into Pennsylvania’s premier program
TREDYFFRIN >> With three state titles in the last seven years, including back-to-back crowns...
-
Fall Sports/ 7 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Chris Donovan’s jaw-dropping season pushed Conestoga to state title
PAOLI >> Chris Donovan became the most celebrated high school soccer player in the...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Tucker’s transition from academy makes Phoenixville flourish
Kyle Tucker toiled in relative obscurity. The Phoenixville student spent the first three years...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Soccer Teams
FIRST TEAM Colin Flanegin, senior, forward, Pope John Paul II Jimmy Towers, senior, forward,...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Volleyball First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Emma Nelson, Jr., West Chester Rustin Ranked the No. 5 outside hitter...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Ashman usually has talent at Shanahan, but this year he led Eagles through adversity, too
DOWNINGTOWN >> Finding a coach of the year recipient isn’t as much about success...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Renee Shultz adjusts to new position, leads Bishop Shanahan to state final
DOWNINGTOWN >> This fall, Bishop Shanahan’s Renee Shultz was volleyball’s version of a franchise...
-
Presenting 2017 All-Main Line field hockey teams
The Main Line high school field hockey scene last fall was full of championship-caliber...