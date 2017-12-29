Presenting 2017 All-Main Line field hockey teams

The Main Line high school field hockey scene last fall was full of championship-caliber teams.

Villa Maria Academy (24-1) captured its second PIAA 2A state championship in four years, outscoring its post-season opponents 59-3 this fall.

Academy of Notre Dame (17-2-3, 9-0-1) captured its second consecutive Inter-Ac title and PAISAA championship. Episcopal Academy (17-4-1), as always, was a force inside and outside the Inter-Ac.

Conestoga (20-4, 11-0) captured the Central League championship and advanced to the PIAA 3A state quarterfinals. Haverford (17-4, 10-1) was a strong contender for the Central League title.

Other strong Main Line field hockey teams included Merion Mercy Academy (16-6-1), Friends’ Schools League champion Shipley (12-6, 8-1), Agnes Irwin (12-9), Archbishop Carroll (10-6) and Harriton (10-6-1).

The All-Main Line high school field hockey teams are selected by the coaches. Because Main Line Media News covers 19 high schools, the Main Line Media News sports staff limits the number of spots available to first team, second team and honorable mention — but follows the priority of coaches’ nominations for the All-Main Line teams.

What follows are the 2017 All-Main Line high school field hockey teams:

FIRST TEAM

Lauren Curran, Academy of Notre Dame – Junior forward, the All-Delco Player of the Year and a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, scored 39 goals and dished out 11 assists for the Inter-Ac and PAISAA champions. The Boston College commit is noted for her outstanding stick work, excellent speed and powerful shot.

Sarah Jane Quigley, Academy of Notre Dame – Senior midfielder and captain, a first team All-Inter-Ac and All-Delco selection, dished out 18 assists and scored 12 goals. Her versatility allowed her to play up front as well as in the midfield. Will play at Syracuse University next fall.

Tina D’Anjolell, Academy of Notre Dame – Senior forward/midfielder dished out 22 assists and scored 17 goals. Her versatility was instrumental in an Irish attack that averaged nearly six goals per game. Headed to the University of Michigan.

Hannah Bateman, Archbishop Carroll – Senior center midfielder and captain, the Patriots’ MVP and a first team All-Catholic League selection, was noted for her all-around skills on offense and defense. Will play at Catholic University next fall.

Kiley Allen, Conestoga – Senior defensive center mid, a first team All-Central League selection, was a fine all-around player for the Central League champions, as the Harvard commit dished out 23 assists and scored 18 goals.

Charlotte de Vries, Conestoga – Junior attacking center mid, a first team All-Central League selection, scored 43 goals and dished out 11 assists for the Central League champions. Carolina commit received Conestoga’s Grit Award.

Grace McEvoy, Conestoga – Senior right midfielder, a first team All-Central League selection, was a fine all-around player for the Central League champions, scoring 10 goals and making 10 assists. Bucknell commit received Conestoga’s Role Model Award.

Lauren Devietian, Episcopal Academy – Junior center back, a first team All-Inter-Ac and All-Delco pick, was noted for her outstanding defensive skills (11 defensive saves). Whether clearing or transitioning the ball, the Dartmouth commit was EA’s catalyst for transition into attack.

Maddie Rehak, Episcopal Academy – Junior forward, a first team All-Delco and All-Inter-Ac selection, scored 21 goals and dished out eight assists. Was noted for her excellent speed and quickness, and was the insert on the penalty corner unit.

Gianna Pantaleo, Episcopal Academy – Junior forward scored 18 goals and dished out 12 assists. The first team All-Delco and All-Inter-Ac selection was noted for her strong elimination skills. Boston University commit was shooter on penalty corners.

Molly McDonough, Harriton – Senior center defender/low center mid and second-year captain, a first team All-Central League selection for the second year in a row, led a strong Rams squad with impressive hustle, leadership and all-around fine play.

Sydney Corcoran, Haverford High – Junior center midfielder, a first team All-Delco and All-Central League selection led the powerful Fords in assists (nine) and scored 10 goals. Old Dominion commit played strong defense, and performed well at center back also.

Megan Philips, Haverford High – Junior center defensive back, the Fords’ defensive Most Valuable Player, was a fine all-around performer, scoring four goals and dished out a couple of assists on top of her fine defense. Received Merry Tropp Award for Sportsmanship.

Margo Carlin, Merion Mercy Academy – Junior center midfielder, a first team all-state selection, scored 16 goals, dished out 18 assists, was MMA’s main stroker and was striker on corners. Boston College commit was All-AACA selection for a second straight year.

Tori Natale, Merion Mercy Academy – Sophomore center forward, an all-state honorable mention selection this fall, was a fine all-around performer for the Golden Bears, providing strong offense (seven goals, three assists) and well as defense for AACA contenders.

Page Lowry, Radnor – Junior forward and co-captain, a first team All-Central League selection, scored 16 goals for the Red Raiders. Was valued for her calm, positive leadership as well as her productive offense and fine all-around play.

Ashleigh Gundy, Shipley – Senior attacking midfielder and captain was MVP of the Friends’ Schools League champions. An All-Friends School League first team selection, she was valued for her fine all-around performance which included potent offense (five assists, four goals).

Lindsay Dickinson, Villa Maria Academy – Senior midfielder and captain, a first team all-state slection, dished out 29 assists while scoring 17 goals for the PIAA 2A state champions. University of Connecticut commit is considered one of the most powerful and dynamic midfielders in Pennsylvania.

Hannah Miller, Villa Maria Academy – Junior forward, a first team all-state slection, was a prolific scorer for the PIAA 2A state champions, tallying 45 goals in 25 games, while dishing out 23 assists. Duke commit is valued for her skillful explosiveness.

Emily Doyle, Villa Maria Academy – Senior forward, a first team all-state slection, scored 40 goals for the PIAA 2A state champions, and dished out 15 assists as well. Bucknell commit is valued for her extraordinary speed and dynamic play.

Mary Harkins, Villa Maria Academy – Junior defender, a first team all-state selection, is valued for her intelligent defensive play and considered the driving force behind the Hurricanes’ success. A fine all-around peformer who scored eight goals and made 10 assists this fall for the PIAA 2A state champions.

SECOND TEAM

Academy of Notre Dame – Mia Leonhardt, sophomore forward/midfielder; Ava Leonhardt, senior midfielder; Maggie Pina, junior defender.

Agnes Irwin – Meredith Murphy, senior defender; Grace Wiese, senior forward; Emma Macaione, senior forward.

Archbishop Carroll – Carly Bateman, sophomore midfielder/defender; Keri Daly, junior defender.

Conestoga – Dani Dittman, senior center defender; Emma McGillis, senior right wing.

Episcopal Academy – Katie Crager, senior attacking center mid; Genevieve Becker, junior left back; Bridget Boyle, senior goalie.

Harriton – Sarah Marks, senior high center mid/center forward.

Haverford High – Carly Gannon, junior forward; Kelsy Knapp, junior right midfielder; Caroline Boornazian, sophomore left forward.

Merion Mercy Academy – Alex Lavelle, sophomore center back; Victoria Arra, freshman defensive center midfielder; Emily Hauck, sophomore right midfielder.

Radnor – Barbara Civitella, sophomore midfielder.

Sacred Heart – Hannah Seifried, senior midfielder; Colleen Visser, senior goalie.

Shipley – Jasmine Powell, senior center midfielder; Carolina Riley, sophomore left forward.

Villa Maria Academy – Adele Iacobucci, junior midfielder; Erin Zielinski, senior defender; Danielle Acuna, senior goalie.

HONORABLE MENTION

Academy of Notre Dame – Emily Graeff, sophomore defender; Katie Liebeskind, senior goalie; Belle McHugh, junior defender.

Agnes Irwin – Emma van der Veen, freshman midfielder.

Archbishop Carroll – Maeve Riehman, junior midfielder/forward; Madison Nord, senior midfielder.

Episcopal Academy – Kelly Smith, freshman defensive center mid; Sofia Acosta, freshman right mid; Caroline Kelly, junior goalie; Molly Giles, senior midfielder.

Friends’ Central – Danielle Schweitzer, senior center midfielder.

Harriton – Ashton Odiorne, freshman center defender; Meg Willcox, senior right mid; Greta Stahl, senior low center mid/high center mid.

Haverford High – Mary Grace DePlato, junior goalie.

Merion Mercy Academy – Caitlin Farkas, senior right back; Kristin Rake, freshman goalie; Arianna Lavelle, senior forward; Katie Murphy, senior midfielder.

Radnor – Brigid Lowry, sophomore midfielder; Olivia DeCain, sophomore defender.

Sacred Heart – Julia Flood, junior midfielder; Danielle Santora, junior forward.

Shipley – Sydney Nagorsky, junior center forward; Taylor Wells, junior goalie; Gianna McDougall, sophomore center back/sweeper.

Note: Lower Merion did not submit a completed All-Main Line field hockey nomination ballot.