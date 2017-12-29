DLN ALL-AREA: Ashman usually has talent at Shanahan, but this year he led Eagles through adversity, too

DOWNINGTOWN >> Finding a coach of the year recipient isn’t as much about success as it is about identifying a coach that has overcome adversity and still finds success. And when it comes to volleyball in Chester County, Bishop Shanahan’s Greg Ashman checks all of the boxes.
Seemingly always sporting khaki shorts, flip-flops and a Hawaiian shirt, Ashman is easy to spot, and so are his teams. In 14 seasons, he’s built the Shanahan program into a local force, a regional power and statewide predominance.
For the second time in three seasons, the Eagles authored an unbeaten regular season, won yet another District 1 crown and advanced to the finals of the PIAA Class 4A state tournament. And with Ashman guiding the way, Shanahan did it all despite facing a rash of injuries and illnesses that could have crippled most programs.
“I talk to the kids a lot about what it talks to win a state title,” said Ashman, who got it done at Shanahan in 2009. “There is a lot of stuff that is in your control and a lot that isn’t. Injuries and sickness are completely out of your control. But we also had a lot of things line up this season even though we had the injuries and sicknesses.”
All-Stater Cara Shultz missed most of the season with a stress-fracture, and Ashman’s daughter and setter, Ceandra, played very little due to migraine headaches. And then all-league hitter Natalie Ogden suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the heart of the postseason.
“We’ve kind of gotten used to it,” Ashman said. “It seems to be something every year. The year we won the state title, the Swine Flu came through and they closed school for a week and we had to cancel a tournament.”
The Eagles are 286-45 during Ashman’s tenure, and his Ches-Mont mark of 183-7 is even better. That’s a winning percentage of .963.
In 2017, Shanahan won its third straight district title and sixth overall under Ashman. The Eagles have also reined over the Ches-Mont National 11 times in 14 years. Ashman’s latest squad went 25-1, were nationally ranked, and suffered its lone setback to North Allegheny in the state title match.
“At Shanahan, we are fortunate our talent-base is large, but when you have those numbers, it’s also tough keeping everybody happy,” Ashman said.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 49 mins ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Tucker’s transition from academy to scholastic play proved historic
Kyle Tucker toiled in relative obscurity. The Phoenixville student spent the first three years...
-
Fall Sports/ 54 mins ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Boys Soccer Teams
FIRST TEAM Colin Flanegin, senior, forward, Pope John Paul II Jimmy Towers, senior, forward,...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Volleyball First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Emma Nelson, Jr., West Chester Rustin Ranked the No. 5 outside hitter...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Ashman usually has talent at Shanahan, but this year he led Eagles through adversity, too
DOWNINGTOWN >> Finding a coach of the year recipient isn’t as much about success...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Renee Shultz adjusts to new position, leads Bishop Shanahan to state final
DOWNINGTOWN >> This fall, Bishop Shanahan’s Renee Shultz was volleyball’s version of a franchise...
-
Fall Sports/ 7 hours ago
Presenting 2017 All-Main Line field hockey teams
The Main Line high school field hockey scene last fall was full of championship-caliber...
-
Fall Sports/ 22 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Golf First Team and Second Team
FIRST TEAM Samantha Yao, Conestoga A strong candidate once again for DLN Girls Golfer...
-
Fall Sports/ 22 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Silver medal at states clinches honor for Downingtown East’s McCook
Downingtown East junior Liddie McCook, the 2017 Daily Local News All-Area Girls Golfer of...
-
Fall Sports/ 24 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Selfless Willis’ record-setting season earns her Player of the Year nod
Mahogany Willis has a passion for photography. It’s part of what the Owen J....
-
Fall Sports/ 24 hours ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Soccer Teams
First Team Kayla Mesaros, senior, forward, Pope John Paul II Mahogany Willis, senior, forward,...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Field Hockey Teams
First Team Abriana Gatto, Upper Perkiomen Jr., Offense Gabriella Martina, Perkiomen Valley Jr., Offense...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Owens’ dedication to her craft earns her Player of the Year honor
Emily Owens can still recall the first time she held a field hockey stick...