2017 Mercury All-Area Football Selections

First Team Offense
Quarterback
TJ Pergine, Spring-Ford
Matt DeLaurentis, Pope John Paul II
Running Back
Rahsul Faison, Pottsgrove
Justin DeFrancesco, Spring-Ford
Tyler Whary, Upper Perkiomen
Blocking Back
Marcus Thomas, Boyertown
Wide Receiver
Hunter Hinrichs, Owen J. Roberts
Dante Bonani, Spring-Ford
Dan Cirino, Pope John Paul II
Isaiah Domine, Perkiomen Valley
Offensive Line
Jahir Holmes, Perkiomen Valley
Noah Silva, Spring-Ford
Reece Stahl, Boyertown
Josh Havrilak, Owen J. Roberts
Jake Puderbach, Owen J. Roberts
Jon Miller, Phoenixville
Parris Janusek, Pottsgrove
Ephraim Hurt-Ramsey, Pottsgrove
Logan Hollingsworth, Upper Perkiomen
Athlete
Jerry Kapp, Boyertown
First Team Defense
Defensive Line
Kevin Lovett, Perkiomen Valley
Josh Havrilak, Owen J. Roberts
Ryan Bodolus, Pottsgrove
Michael Dickey, Pottsgrove
Denver Francis, Pope John Paul II
Linebacker
Brian Fehr, Perkiomen Valley
Brendan Schimpf, Perkiomen Valley
Brendan Krumenacker, Owen J. Roberts
Tyler Whary, Upper Perkiomen
Nehemiah Collins, Pottsgrove
Isaiah Glover, Pottsgrove
Defensive Back
Jerry Kapp, Boyertown
Remy Sell, Perkiomen Valley
Kobey Baldwin, Pottsgrove
Zion Small, Phoenixville
Ryan Kendra, Upper Perkiomen
Specialist
Mike Weir, Perkiomen Valley
Second Team Offense
Quarterback
Cole Peterlin, Perkiomen Valley
Dawson Stuart, Owen J. Roberts
Running Back
Travis Panella, Phoenixville
Hunter Scherfel, Owen J. Roberts
Jamison Moccia, Boyertown
Nick Moccia, Boyertown
Blocking Back
Austin Tutolo, Upper Perkiomen
Wide Receiver
Ryan Kendra, Upper Perkiomen
Jamal Adams, Pottstown
Desmond Austin, Pottsgrove
Dylan Walker, Daniel Boone
Offensive Line
Nico Palumbo, Upper Merion
Matthew Lepore, Spring-Ford
Carter Watts, Boyertown
Giovanni Guarna, Spring-Ford
Gavin Eucker, Perkiomen Valley
Cole Fryer, Upper Perkiomen
Justin Adams, Pottsgrove
Athlete
Brendan Schimpf, Perkiomen Valley
Second Team Defense
Defensive Line
Jon Miller, Phoenixville
Tyler Tate, Norristown
Justin Daniels, Perkiomen Valley
Aidan Hayward, Owen J. Roberts
Dontae Slocum, Upper Merion
Linebacker
Malik Smith II, Perkiomen Valley
Noah Shine, Perkiomen Valley
James Albert, Spring-Ford
Javon Colbert, Pottsgrove
Jordan Ford, Phoenixville
Defensive Back
Ted Bradford, Owen J. Roberts
Pete Agler, Spring-Ford
Jake Bildstein, Pope John Paul II
Desmond Austin, Pottsgrove
Austin Rowley, Perkiomen Valley
Specialist
Nathan Kasper, Pottsgrove
Honorable Mention Offense
Quarterback
Nick Guadarrama, Perkiomen School
Connor Patania, Phoenixville
Running Back
AJ Natale, Pope John Paul II
Javon Colbert, Pottsgrove
Tyrese Reid, Upper Perkiomen
Daniel Adeboboye, Hill School
Gernard Finney, Hill School
Wide Receiver
Darnell Fleury, Hill School
Boubacar Diawara, Norristown
Ricky Bearden, Pope John Paul II
Dorian County, Phoenixville
Zion Small, Phoenixville
David Smith, Perkiomen School
Tight End
Ryan Bodolus, Pottsgrove
Offensive Line
Zach Heim, Norristown
Tom Doyle, Pottstown
Denver Francis, Pope John Paul II
Nick Galbraith, Pope John Paul II
Athlete
Jake Bildstein, Pope John Paul II
Honorable Mention Defense
Defensive Line
Benjamin D’Arcangelo, Spring-Ford
Glenn Robinson, Boyertown
Simeon Little, Spring-Ford
Kevin DelaCruz, Perkiomen Valley
Ephraim Hurt-Ramsey, Pottsgrove
Austin Tutolo, Upper Perkiomen
Saleem Lockett, Hill School
Linebacker
Sean Zamichieli, Daniel Boone
Nick Moccia, Boyertown
Alex Washington, Phoenixville
Trevor Stephen, Upper Perkiomen
Ryan O’Donnell, Perkiomen School
Defensive Back
Matt Brownley, Owen J. Roberts
Kevin O’Connor, Boyertown
Dan Cirino, Pope John Paul II
Jamal Adams, Pottstown
Bailey Delp, Pottsgrove
Matt Okuniewski, Daniel Boone
Specialist
Taylor Smith, Spring-Ford
Coach of the Year
Rich Kolka, Owen J. Roberts
Guided Wildcats to their first district playoff berth since the 2010 season … OJR held teams to under 12 points-against per-game, a league-best, along with four shutouts.
