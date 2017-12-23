Connect with us

Fall Sports

2017 Mercury All-Area Football Selections

First Team Offense

Quarterback

TJ Pergine, Spring-Ford

Matt DeLaurentis, Pope John Paul II

Running Back

Rahsul Faison, Pottsgrove

Justin DeFrancesco, Spring-Ford

Tyler Whary, Upper Perkiomen

Blocking Back

Marcus Thomas, Boyertown

Wide Receiver

Hunter Hinrichs, Owen J. Roberts

Dante Bonani, Spring-Ford

Dan Cirino, Pope John Paul II

Isaiah Domine, Perkiomen Valley

Offensive Line

Jahir Holmes, Perkiomen Valley

Noah Silva, Spring-Ford

Reece Stahl, Boyertown

Josh Havrilak, Owen J. Roberts

Jake Puderbach, Owen J. Roberts

Jon Miller, Phoenixville

Parris Janusek, Pottsgrove

Ephraim Hurt-Ramsey, Pottsgrove

Logan Hollingsworth, Upper Perkiomen

Athlete

Jerry Kapp, Boyertown

First Team Defense

Defensive Line

Kevin Lovett, Perkiomen Valley

Josh Havrilak, Owen J. Roberts

Ryan Bodolus, Pottsgrove

Michael Dickey, Pottsgrove

Denver Francis, Pope John Paul II

Linebacker

Brian Fehr, Perkiomen Valley

Brendan Schimpf, Perkiomen Valley

Brendan Krumenacker, Owen J. Roberts

Tyler Whary, Upper Perkiomen

Nehemiah Collins, Pottsgrove

Isaiah Glover, Pottsgrove

Defensive Back

Jerry Kapp, Boyertown

Remy Sell, Perkiomen Valley

Kobey Baldwin, Pottsgrove

Zion Small, Phoenixville

Ryan Kendra, Upper Perkiomen

Specialist

Mike Weir, Perkiomen Valley

Second Team Offense

Quarterback

Cole Peterlin, Perkiomen Valley

Dawson Stuart, Owen J. Roberts

Running Back

Travis Panella, Phoenixville

Hunter Scherfel, Owen J. Roberts

Jamison Moccia, Boyertown

Nick Moccia, Boyertown

Blocking Back

Austin Tutolo, Upper Perkiomen

Wide Receiver

Ryan Kendra, Upper Perkiomen

Jamal Adams, Pottstown

Desmond Austin, Pottsgrove

Dylan Walker, Daniel Boone

Offensive Line

Nico Palumbo, Upper Merion

Matthew Lepore, Spring-Ford

Carter Watts, Boyertown

Giovanni Guarna, Spring-Ford

Gavin Eucker, Perkiomen Valley

Cole Fryer, Upper Perkiomen

Justin Adams, Pottsgrove

Athlete

Brendan Schimpf, Perkiomen Valley

Second Team Defense

Defensive Line

Jon Miller, Phoenixville

Tyler Tate, Norristown

Justin Daniels, Perkiomen Valley

Aidan Hayward, Owen J. Roberts

Dontae Slocum, Upper Merion

Linebacker

Malik Smith II, Perkiomen Valley

Noah Shine, Perkiomen Valley

James Albert, Spring-Ford

Javon Colbert, Pottsgrove

Jordan Ford, Phoenixville

Defensive Back

Ted Bradford, Owen J. Roberts

Pete Agler, Spring-Ford

Jake Bildstein, Pope John Paul II

Desmond Austin, Pottsgrove

Austin Rowley, Perkiomen Valley

Specialist

Nathan Kasper, Pottsgrove

Honorable Mention Offense

Quarterback

Nick Guadarrama, Perkiomen School

Connor Patania, Phoenixville

Running Back

AJ Natale, Pope John Paul II

Javon Colbert, Pottsgrove

Tyrese Reid, Upper Perkiomen

Daniel Adeboboye, Hill School

Gernard Finney, Hill School

Wide Receiver

Darnell Fleury, Hill School

Boubacar Diawara, Norristown

Ricky Bearden, Pope John Paul II

Dorian County, Phoenixville

Zion Small, Phoenixville

David Smith, Perkiomen School

Tight End

Ryan Bodolus, Pottsgrove

Offensive Line

Zach Heim, Norristown

Tom Doyle, Pottstown

Denver Francis, Pope John Paul II

Nick Galbraith, Pope John Paul II

Athlete

Jake Bildstein, Pope John Paul II

Honorable Mention Defense

Defensive Line

Benjamin D’Arcangelo, Spring-Ford

Glenn Robinson, Boyertown

Simeon Little, Spring-Ford

Kevin DelaCruz, Perkiomen Valley

Ephraim Hurt-Ramsey, Pottsgrove

Austin Tutolo, Upper Perkiomen

Saleem Lockett, Hill School

Linebacker

Sean Zamichieli, Daniel Boone

Nick Moccia, Boyertown

Alex Washington, Phoenixville

Trevor Stephen, Upper Perkiomen

Ryan O’Donnell, Perkiomen School

Defensive Back

Matt Brownley, Owen J. Roberts

Kevin O’Connor, Boyertown

Dan Cirino, Pope John Paul II

Jamal Adams, Pottstown

Bailey Delp, Pottsgrove

Matt Okuniewski, Daniel Boone

Specialist

Taylor Smith, Spring-Ford

Coach of the Year

Rich Kolka, Owen J. Roberts
Guided Wildcats to their first district playoff berth since the 2010 season … OJR held teams to under 12 points-against per-game, a league-best, along with four shutouts.

