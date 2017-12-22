Haverford School’s Randolph joins 1,000-point club

Kharon Randolph scored 19 points, including the 1,000th of his career, but Haverford School fell to Neumann-Goretti, 62-53, in the All-City Classic Friday.

Randolph hit five 3-pointers in the game. Christian Ings led Neumann-Goretti with 17 points, earning team MVP honors for the Saints.

In the Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Classic:

Sanford 68, Chester 59 >> Brian Randolph scored 18 points to go with four assists, and Michael Smith added 17 points, but Chester (1-3) was undone by a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Sanford’s Jyare Davis to tie the game and send it to an overtime session that the Warriors dominated.

Davis scored 14 points, star freshman Nnanna Njoku added 22 points and Hassan Perkins poured in 19 for Sanford.

Zahmir Carroll scored eight points, and Rahmaad DeJarnette added six points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists for Chester before leaving with an injury in the third quarter.

Radnor 58, Interboro 52 >> Zahir Lee tallied a career-high 15 points, and Jackson Birtwistle supplied 12 to lead the Raiders in a nip-and-tuck affair. Vernon Harper and Lewis Robinson contributed eight points and five rebounds each for Radnor (2-3).

Interboro’s Carley Jones led all scorers with 22 points. Damon Dukes poured in 14 points.

Math, Civics & Sciences 77, Cardinal O’Hara 66 >> Kyle Maska scored 16 points, and Tre Dinkins added 10, but the shorthanded Lions (1-2) ran out of steam.