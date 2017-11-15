Shipley field hockey savors successful season

Bryn Mawr – The Shipley field hockey team enjoyed a successful season this fall that culminated in a Friends’ Schools League championship. The Gators won the FSL championship final, 2-1, in double overtime against Moorestown Friends.

In the FSL championship game, it first appeared that Moorestown scored at the end of the first overtime with zero time remaining, as fans raced onto the field. However, after about 45 seconds the referees called the fans off the field and took the goal back due to a foot in the circle. With five minutes left in the second overtime, Shipley senior captain Ashleigh Gundy slammed the ball into the back of the net to win the championship.

“It was an amazing game,” said Shipley head coach Avery Safford. “The game could have gone either way. Moorestown fought so hard and didn’t let up for one second. It was really a FSL championship for the books.”

In regulation, Sydney Nagorsky scored the lone goal for the Gators.

Shipley advanced to the FSL championship final with a 2-1 double-overtime win against Academy of the New Church. The Gators’ first goal was scored in the last 20 minutes of the game by sophomore forward Carolina Riley, unassisted, to break a scoreless tie. In the second overtime, Shipley freshman Claire Rubenstein scored off a corner to end the game.

Just before the winning goal, Shipley earned a green card, causing the Gators to be down a man, but Carolina Riley, Sydney Nagorsky, Kate Scutt and Ashleigh Gundy earned a corner immediately after the card, and did not let that advantage go to waste. Rubenstein inserted it to Gundy, who then sent the ball right back to Rubenstein, who was able to finish the ball in the ball of the cage.

“Today was amazing,” said Safford after the semifinal victory. “We have worked so hard this season to get where we are now. Our game today was a grueling one – both teams left their hearts out on the field today and it really showed. The girls did great keeping their composure throughout the game and fighting for that W. They earned their spot in the FSL Championship.”