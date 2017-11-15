Leonhardt scores six as Notre Dame repeats as PAISAA champ

It took a little while for Notre Dame’s field hockey team to get going Wednesday. At least, a long time by the Irish’s lofty standards.

Once Notre Dame got in gear though, there was no stopping them, Mia Leonhardt in particularly.

Notre Dame posted the first seven goals of the game in a 10-2 win over Germantown Academy, clinching for the Irish the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association title and a second consecutive sweep of PAISAA and Inter-Ac crowns.

Mia Leonhardt led the way with a half dozen goals. She tallied a natural hat trick right out of the second-half gates to build on a 4-0 lead, then fired home the last two goals after GA crept to within 8-2, just for emphasis. Leonhardt also handed out an assist.

Lauren Curran posted a first-half hat trick for Notre Dame to go with three assists, all on Leonhardt tallies. Sarah Jane Quigley scored and added an assist, and Tina D’Anjolell also chipped in a helper. Katie Liebeskind made two saves in goal for Notre Dame.

Sophie Towne and Maddie Cooper bookended Quigley’s goal in the second half to briefly stop the bleeding for GA. But even Hannah Santos’ 14 saves couldn’t fend off Notre Dame (17-2-3), which went unbeaten in the Inter-Ac to complement its comprehensive PAISAA dominance.