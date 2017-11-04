Farriello runs for 3 TDs in Unionville’s 42-8 win over Glen Mills

EAST MARLBOROUGH—Joe Farriello didn’t get the ball all that much during No. 3 Unionville’s District 1, Class 5A opener against No. 14 Glen Mills, more often running interference for Dante Graham and Joe Zubillaga. But he sure made the touches he got count.

The 5’8” junior only got four touches on the night, but he rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns as Unionville (10-1) rolled past visiting Glen Mills 42-8, and advance to next week’s quarterfinal round when they will host No. 11 Strath Haven, who topped Bishop Shanahan by a field goal, 24-21 Friday night.

“Joe is a junior, and we’ve had two really good seniors at running back all year until Jack (Adams) got hurt last week,” said Unionville coach Pat Clark. “Jack’s been our heart and soul and our intensity so it was a tough loss. But we’ve got some good kids in the program that always do what we ask of them and are ready when their time comes. Joe certainly fits that mold.”

The Indians got off on the right foot, and clearly would not be making the mistake of looking past its first round opponent, regardless of the record. After forcing a three-and-out on the Bulls opening possession, the Indians turned around and marched off a 7-play, 56-yard scoring drive, capped by a 16-yard run from Dante Graham (9 carries, 88 yards).

“This was a really good team win,” said Indians’ linebacker Sam Ross. “Our defense really stepped it up. We saw them on film and we knew they could run the ball. Their running back is about 230, and the quarterback is obviously talented. So we didn’t look at seeds or record and just played it like any other game, and respected our opponent. It’s always great to see the zero on the board for the other team as long as it was there tonight.”

Unionville put the foot on the gas in the second quarter, putting up three touchdowns to take a 28-0 lead into the break. Farriello picked up two of his touchdowns in the period, one from 15 yards out and the other going for 39. Joe Zubillaga connected with JT Hower for 30 yards for the other score.

“The offensive line was unbelievable all night in giving the backs big holes to run through,” said Farriello. “I just followed them and did my best to get in. It’s always great to get a playoff win.”

Unionville tacked on another pair of scores in the third, after Glen Mills cut the first Unionville drive of the half short when they forced a fumble. Quarterback Alex Gorgone found Zubillaga for a 21-yard score, and Farriello broke free for a 50-yard romp for the Indians’ final score of the day.

Glen Mills got on the board with a fourth quarter touchdown, a three yard run from Quadir Bollings Simmons (11 carries, 40 yards.) Quarterback Tarik Bey paced the Bulls ground game, picking up 98 yards on 11 carries.

“All I can say about my kids is that I am really proud of them,” said Glen Mills coach Kevin Owens. “Plain and simple, they played hard and they gave it everything they had like they have all year. But there’s a winner and a loser, and we lost tonight. But these kids are all winners in my book.”

Unionville 42 Glen Mills 8

Glen Mills 0 0 0 8 — 8

Unionville 7 21 14 0 — 42

First Quarter

UN— Graham 16-run (Braithewaite Kick) 7-0

Second Quarter

UN— Farriello 15-run (Braithewaite Kick) 14-0

UN— Hower 30-pass from Zubillaga (Braithewaite Kick) 21-0

UN–Farriello 39-run (Braithewaite Kick) 28-0

Third Quarter

UN— Zubillaga 21-pass from Gorgone (Braithewaite Kick) 35-0

UN — Farriello 50-run (Braithewaite Kick) 42-0

Fourth Quarter

GM — Bolling-Simmons 3-run (Bolling-Simmons run) 42-8

Team Statistics

GM UN

First downs 9 7

Rushes-yards 30-154 24-234

Passing 4-15 3-5

Passing yards 28 89

Total yards 182 323

Punts 3-35.67 2-49

Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1

Penalties-yards 3-20 3-17

Individual statistics

Rushing —Glen Mills Bey 11-98, Bolling-Simmons 11-40 TD, Gibson 8-16 Unionville Farriello 4-107 3TD, Graham 9-88 TD, Zubillaga 4-25, Gorgone 2-2, Hower 1-6, Schilling 2-4 Weston 2-2

Passing —GM Bey 4-15, 28, INT UN Gorgone 2-4, 59, TD Zubillaga 1-2, 30, TD

Receiving —GM Gibson 1-(-6), Williams 1-16, Leday 1-7, Warrington-Curry 1-11 UN-Zubillaga 2-30 TD, Hower 3-59 TD

Interceptions — UN Schilling

Sacks — UN Woodall, Poprik