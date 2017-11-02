Souderton’s girls soccer season ends at Council Rock South

HOLLAND – It wasn’t the way visiting Souderton wanted to see its season end, falling 5-0 in a District 1 Class 4A consolation at the hands of No. 6 seed Council Rock South but the seventh-seeded Indians played their final game of the 2017 campaign Thursday afternoon on the Golden Hawks’ home pitch.

Taking the pitch without its leading scorer Allie Trick, Souderton’s season ends at 15-6 while CR South advances to face No. 4 Unionville on Saturday for the fifth and final PIAA playoff berth.

The Hawks got a pair of first-half goals from CR South senior Paige Mikula including one six minutes into the contest to go up 4-0 at the half. Midway through the second half, Hawks forward Keira Flanagan headed a feed from Carly Hickey into the back of the net to push the score to its final.

“It was a real tough game for us, obviously,” said fourth-year Souderton head coach Chris Felber. “They got an early goal and that put us on the back foot.

“We struggled to maintain a high standard of play throughout the game.”

Taking a feed from CR South sophomore Alex Jones, Mikula put her team on top 1-0 early on. Then, with 2:20 left in the first half, she took a feed from classmate Callie Deola and converted, putting the Hawks up 4-0.

In between, CR South senior Julie Rebh poked home a rebound of a Sara McDonald shot off a cross from Jones in the 25th minute.

In the 36th minute, South junior Sierra Tarantino took another one of those crosses from Jones – Alex recorded three assists in the contest – and converted.

“We just played more of our game,” said Deola. “We really passed the ball around more.”

In a District 1 Round of 16 matchup, Souderton toppled No. 10 seed Upper Dublin 1-0 but lost 4-1 in the D1 Quarterfinals to No. 2 Owen J. Roberts. Additionally, the Indians lost Trick –their leading scorer with 18 goals and 14 assists – to a knee injury in the loss to OJR.

The Hawks opened district play with a 1-0 win over 11th-seeded CB East but lost 1-0 to No. 3 Pennsbury in the D1 Quarterfinals. Another loss and South’s season is over and the Hawks know it.

“That definitely motivates us for every game,” said Deola. “We have the potential to make it far this year and we know that each game, we have to play our best because it could our last.”

After getting outshot 9-2 in the first half, Souderton picked its play up after the intermission. While shots on frame were even at 6-all in the second half, that result still failed to net a goal for the visitors.

Recording half of the shots in the second half for the Indians was Souderton senior Cara McCausland. A four-year starter, McCausland notched 11 goals and seven assists coming back from a junior year that she missed with an injury.

“Cara has been one of the leading goal-scorers for our program,” said Felber. “Coming back from an injury, she had a fantastic season for us.”

Hannah Krammer, Hannah Croll and Campbell Power launched shots in the second half for the visitors. McCausland recorded the Indians’ first shot on goal in the 27th minute. Tori Dowd had the other, in the 34th minute of play.

Souderton waves goodbye to eight seniors including Dowd, McCausland, Hannah and Aleia Krammer, Croll, Bre DiRienzi, Taylor Moritz and goalkeeper Emma Beck, who played the final portion of the second half.

DISTRICT 1-AAAA PLAYBACK

COUNCIL ROCK SOUTH 5, SOUDERTON 0

(Nov. 2 at CR South)

Souderton (15-6) 0 0 – 0

CR South (17-3-1) 4 1 – 5

FIRST-HALF GOALS: CRS – Paige Mikula, from Alex Jones, 6th minute, Julie Rebh, from Sara McDonald, Jones, 25th minute, Sierra Tarentino, from Jones 36th minute, Mikula, from Callie Deola, 38th minute; S – none.

SECOND-HALF GOALS: CRS – Keira Flanagan, from Carly Hickey, 60th minute; S – none.