Pennsbury girls volleyball comes back to claw Spring-Ford in District 1 quarterfinal

FALLS TWP. – When Pennsbury really needs a point, it relies on either senior Julia Vreeswyk or Sydney Buell. The duo combined on 29 kills, helping the Lady Falcons bounce back in a District 1 quarterfinal win over 11th-seeded Spring-Ford that put Pennsbury back in states for the first time since 2007.

Seeded third in the Class AAAA tournament, the Falcons advance to the D-1 semifinals where they will take on No. 2 Upper Merion Wednesday night on the Vikings’ home court.

In the quarterfinal win over S-F, the Rams dropped the first two sets before roaring back with 25-19 and 25-17 wins to send the match to a fifth and deciding set.

“Their defense picked up tremendously,” said Pennsbury head coach Mike Falter.

“We started to struggle with our confidence and that gave them confidence

“Their defense was definitely the difference in that match.”

“I’m just thankful we were able to pull it out.”

In the final set, Vreeswyk and Buell combined on eight of the 15 points for Falcons, who won the deciding game by a 15-10 score.

Pennsbury 3, Spring-Ford 2

(Oct. 30 at Pennsbury)

PENNSBURY 25 25 19 17 15

SPRING-FORD 22 19 25 25 10