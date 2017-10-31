Maransky’s 4 goals send Mount St. Joseph past Great Valley, into District 1-2A final

PLYMOUTH >> Ellie Maransky and her Mount Saint Joseph Academy field hockey teammates want a shot at a district title.

Tuesday the Mount did what it needed to do to get it – they defeated Great Valley, 5-0, in the District One Class AA field hockey tournament semifinals. Maransky scored four times and Grace Wallis scored once and the Mount rolled into the final without much difficulty.

“Our team was really excited because we wanted to play for the district championship again,” Maransky said. “We didn’t know much about them. We scrimmaged them earlier in the season, but we knew anything could happen because these are districts.”

The Mount scored in the game’s first two minutes, then settled in, dominating the Patriots at times, and rolling confidently to the win.

Maransky scored again midway through the first half, and the Mount was never seriously challenged again.

Maransky finished her hat trick at the 22:13 mark of the second half.

Then after Wallis scored just 63 seconds later, Maransky completed her hat trick on steroids with 4:33 left in the match.

Meanwhile, the Patriots huffed and puffed but never really got untracked as the field was tilted in the other direction.

“I thought we came in with a lot of energy, and we felt this would be a good matchup,” said Patriots head coach Maddie Craig. “I felt our lateral passes were very good, but we really couldn’t get untracked offensively.

“This was a good game to learn from going forward.”

The Mount will face Villa at 5:30 on Friday at Methacton High.

“Villa has a real strong team,” Maransky said. “It should be a really good game to watch.”

MOUNT ST. JOSEPH 5, GREAT VALLEY 0

Great Valley 0 0 — 0

Mount Saint Joseph 2 3 — 5

Goal Scoring – First Half_ 1. Mount St. Joseph, Ellie Maransky (Julianna Kratz), 27:46. 2. Mount St. Joseph, Maransky (Grace Wallis), 14:27.

Second Half _ 3. Great Valley, Maransky (Wallis), 23:43. 4. Wallis (unassisted), 22:10. 5. Maransky (Kratz), 4:33.

Shots – Great Valley 4, Mount Saint Joseph 15.

Corners – Mount St. Joseph 14, Great Valley 4.