PAC 10 for 10: Jackson’s return critical for PV; OJR undefeated at home

GRATERFORD >> His presence on the field was immediately noticeable.

Not being on the field since suffering an injury that’s kept him out since Week 4, Perkiomen Valley’s Alec Jackson did what he did best in the Vikings’ 43-26 victory over Pottsgrove in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Championship.

He disrupted, he annoyed and to seal off his day … he scored a momentous 93-yard touchdown that was befitting of a championship stage.

Don’t ask him to take too much credit, however. Jackson was quick to deflect praise on a Viking defense that has been one of the major stories in the league all year. Before Friday night’s second-straight title victory, the Vikings had allowed just one touchdown on their home field. Jackson, a senior defensive end, was quick to point that out.

“I mean, I can’t speak for my guys with the work that they have done all season long,” he said. “They have been incredible all season long, and (Friday), I just wanted to go out there and do what I could to help our team win.”

With him in, though, the Vikings defense gets that much tougher. He was a force through the first two quarters, coming up with his defensive play of the night in stripping Pottsgrove’s Rahsul Faison of the ball to allow Brian Fehr to scoop it up and score from 50 yards out. He then capped his day on the offensive side of the ball, hauling in a pass from Cole Peterlin before stiff-arming a Pottsgrove defender and outrunning two others en route to a 93-yard score.

What a night for him to come back.

“Alec is one our senior leaders,” PV head coach Rob Heist said. “He’s been incredible for us all season. We got a lift from him just knowing that he was back on the field for us. I’m just glad that he’s healthy enough to do it and he was healthy enough to be out there with his teammates.”

Here’s 10 from Week 10

1. Boyertown’s Jerry Kapp passed Brandon Mason (2000) for the all-time Bears receiving yardage record in the first quarter of the team’s 41-28 victory over Phoenixville. To go along with his record-breaking night, Kapp tied a PAC record for most interceptions in a game, picking off four passes in the win. For his career, Kapp has 67 receptions for 1,259 yards and 14 touchdowns.

2. District Talk: Perkiomen Valley (9-1) earned the No. 2 seed in the District 1 Class 6A playoffs and will face No. 15 Penn Wood (8-2) for the second consecutive season. The Vikings’ defense forced seven interceptions in last year’s 55-28 victory, the team’s first home district victory since a 48-14 victory over Lansdale Catholic in the Class AAA playoffs in 1998. Owen J. Roberts (8-2) affirmed their district playoff standing with a 31-6 victory over Upper Perkiomen. The No. 12 Wildcats, making their first district playoff appearance since 2010, will face No. 5 Downingtown East (9-1) on Friday night. Spring-Ford (6-4), with the help of an Upper Darby loss, snuck into the district playoffs as the No. 16 and final seed and will face No. 1 Neshaminy (9-1) for the second time in three seasons. Pottsgrove (9-1) earned the No. 1 seed in Class 4A and will host Interboro (5-5) with Pope John Paul (7-3) and Upper Perkiomen (6-4) earning the No. 2 and 3 spots, respectively.

3. Pottstown’s 20-0 victory over Methacton was the Frontier Division’s only victory over their Liberty Division foes in the two years of the Week 10 crossover matchups. The Trojans received a three-touchdown effort from quarterback Owen Morton in the victory.

4. Boyertown (4-6) is hosting Pocono Mountain East (4-6) for the Eastern Conference Class 6A/5A Championship Friday night. The game is the first postseason game for the Bears since 2010 and only the third such game in school history.

5. Spring-Ford’s Justin DeFrancesco set a SF career single-season record for total yards in a season (with at least 200 rushing and 200 receiving) with 1,445 while TJ Pergine moved into second all-time for career TD passes (47). Kicker Taylor Smith broke three SF records Friday: most field goals in a game (three), most consecutive extra points in a season (35) and most field goals in a season (eight).

6. The Hill School earned its first victory of the season with a 32-14 victory over Mercersburg on Saturday. The Hill’s running back by committee ground game produced three touchdowns — two by Daniel Adeboboye — while its passing game scored another pair. The defense, in the meantime, stood firm in halting the Blue Storm’s two late possessions driving deep into Ram territory.

7. Owen J. Roberts finished the regular season undefeated at home for the first time since 2009. The Wildcats reached the District 1 Class 3A semifinals, falling to Interboro 33-19 at home.

8. Perkiomen Valley’s five forced turnovers were a season high.

9. Coach of the Week | Rob Heist, Perkiomen Valley >> Heist led Perkiomen Valley to its second straight PAC title with a win over Pottsgrove. It’s Heist’s second title in his two-year head coaching career.

10. Player of the Week | Perkiomen Valley defense/special teams >> Defense forced five turnovers, including a pick-six and 50-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown while also seeing Ryan Cerula return a kick 89-yards for the game’s opening score.