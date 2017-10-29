Archbishop Carroll sweeps Wood for 2nd straight PCL title

Aston >> The Archbishop Carroll girls volleyball team never looked back from last year as it crushed Archbishop Wood three sets to none (25-12, 25-11, 25-12) in the Philadelphia Catholic League championship game Sunday night.

The championship is the second straight for Archbishop Carroll as it also won the championship a year ago.

Sunday’s win was also the teams 30th straight PCL win for Archbishop Carroll.

Sophomore Audrey Jones was unstoppable in the victory as the transfer from Missouri had a team-high 19 points.

“I feel really great,” said Jones. “We are a very good team, it feels great to win the championship, and we came back up whenever we were down.”

Archbishop Carroll head coach Brian McCann was thrilled for his team to win a second straight league championship.

“It’s a little bit of a relief today with the win,” said McCann. “Especially when you’re undefeated and you’ve got a bulls eye on your back and I just kept telling the girls that this is everyone’s championship every time we play them.”

As for Archbishop Wood, Molly Prior led the team with 11 points in the loss.

Archbishop Wood head coach Maureen Thorpe was pleased with the championship loss as the No. 2 seed.

“Well we started out very strong,” said Thorpe. “We did lose to Archbishop Carroll before this season, but we have a terrific team with seven seniors and they fought every single point they could.”

Both teams will now look forward to the District tournaments starting next week.

Archbishop Wood will be heading to the District 12 3A championships on Friday, November 3 at Bishop McDevitt High School to face an opponent yet to be determined.

Archbishop Carroll will also be heading to Bishop McDevitt High School for the District 12 4A championships next Friday against an opponent yet to be determined.