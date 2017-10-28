Cardinal O’Hara fumbles away a chance to get even with West Catholic

CHESTER >> It took Cardinal O’Hara eight plays to get from its 20 to the West Catholic 15 late in the fourth quarter Friday night.

The Burrs, clinging to a six-point lead, couldn’t keep the Lions’ receivers in check as O’Hara spread West out and got to work. Cole Sprague had the biggest play on a 29-yard catch-and-run on a slant. Derrick Patrick Jr. converted a key third down to set the Lions’ up at 15. O’Hara had all of the momentum and a go-ahead touchdown looked like a sure thing.

One play later, it was the beginning of the end after West recovered a fumble that popped up in the air, a dagger to the Lions’ hopes. They got another chance in the last minute, but an incompletion sealed a 20-14 Philadelphia Catholic League Blue Division loss to the Burrs.

“Jamir (Redd) is fighting for yards and the ball just pops out,” Lions coach B.J. Hogan said. “If we don’t put that ball on the ground, we probably go in and score and have a good chance to win the game. He’s just fighting for extra yards and it’s tough.”

Redd’s fumble was unfortunate luck, but as a whole, O’Hara struggled to find running room against an active West front. As a team, the Lions rushed for 13 yards on 22 carries and a long of seven from Nick Kutufaris. The passing game, though, came alive despite the absence of All-Delco receiver Justin Santilla, and later, Chris Kirby.

Quarterback Luke Sprague tossed up a perfect throw to Kirby for a 36-yard touchdown in the first quarter and got Patrick Jr. on a slant for a 14-yard score.

Sprague finished 11-for-28 for 177 yards and a pair of scores without a running threat to accompany his passing.

“The receivers did a great job with the routes,” Sprague said. “I was able to get them the ball, but it was all the route. I saw (Kirby) and I thought he had the better matchup. On the second one, their guy was pressed on Deuce (Patrick) and he ran a great route.”

“I just saw 1-on-1 coverage and I thought that if I could him a little outside move on a slant, I could get him on the inside,” Patrick said. “Luke just put a great ball on my chest and I was able to hang on to it.”

The problem for the Lions (6-3, 3-3 PCL Blue), though, was that they couldn’t keep the tandem of Da’vion Kidd-Jackson and Jacir Savoy in check. Kidd-Jackson threw for 58 yards and ran for 95, including an incredible 57-yard touchdown scamper right before the first half ended. The quarterback bobbled the snap, recovered and found an alley before cutting back on the last man for the touchdown.

Savoy was even better, toting the rock 26 times for 136 yards and an 18-yard touchdown run to get the Burrs (7-3, 5-1) on the board in the second quarter. The slippery tailback weaved his way in and out of lanes and was particularly efficient on counters.

Luckily for O’Hara, it’ll have a chance to snap its losing streak when it takes on rival Bonner & Prendergast in next week’s playoff game. The Lions took this season’s regular-season meeting, 21-0, and it shouldn’t take much to get them up for a chance to beat the Friars twice in the same season.

“I don’t think it’s more difficult (to play a team twice),” said Patrick, who finished with four grabs for 41 yards. “We’ve just got to execute the way we did the first time, and I’m excited, because it’s a rivalry game.”

One of the best in Delco, for that matter.