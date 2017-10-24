Wissahickon shuts out Methacton 3-0 in District 1-4A first round

LOWER GWYNEDD >> A goal was not Eddie Fortescue’s intention when he lofted a ball from a tight angle along the right sideline towards the front of the net.

“I was just trying to make something happen,” the Wissahickon junior said.

Fortescue’s cross sailed over Methacton goalkeeper Mason LeSage and off the inside of the left post at 14:34 in the first half for the opening tally in the teams’ District 1-4A first round matchup Tuesday night.

“I wanted to win out there. Just crossing, but luckily enough it went in,” Fortescue said.

Liam Weiss doubled the advantage less than two minutes into the second half while Fortescue assisted on a Jacob Cohen late goal as the 11th-seeded Trojans began its postseason with a 3-0 victory over the visiting No. 22 Warriors.

“I thought we just played really strong as a team,” Cohen said. “Something we’ve been working on is just competing, winning first ball and then winning second ball and I thought we did a great job of that tonight.”

Wissahickon (13-4-2) advances to the district second round for the second straight season and visits No. 6 Spring-Ford 7 p.m. Thursday. Spring-Ford had a first-round bye.

“We’re going to try to play the same way we did today,” Cohen said. “Just competing for every ball, playing like it’s our last game cause it very well could be our last game. We really want the season to continue so we’re going to play our butts off.”

Methacton (9-8-2), back in districts for the first time since 2014, just could not create enough sustained offensive pressure throughout the night, with its best looks to score coming after the Warriors had already fallen down 2-0.

“It’s good to be here. I was just telling the underclassmen to remember this night and see if we can improve on it for next year,” Methacton coach Dave Stevenson said. “So that’s what we’re hoping to do.”

Wissahickon’s attack pressed for a goal from the start and created seven corners in the first half. The Trojans twice hit the post off corners and hit the woodwork against after a header on a throw-in. Fortescue finally broke the scoreless tie with his ball from the right side that lofted into the far post.

“We just know it’s going to come, pretty much,” Fortescue said. “You just got to keep doing it and doing it. It’ll come.”

Wissahickon made it 2-0 at 38:06 in the second half on a corner. The ball was headed twice in the 18-yard box — the second time going off a Methacton player and into a crowd, where Weiss put a right-foot on it and sent it just past the diving reach of LeSage.

“The second goal, in any game, is so important,” Cohen said. “That, along with Liam’s passion, it spreads among the team. And when he scores, he’s even more excited and it just got everyone excited, more motivated.”

Methacton’s best opportunities to cut into the deficit came close to each other. The Warriors played a short free kick and Chris Meehan’s low shot was denied by the left post while Trevor Rambo’s header shortly after went wide right.

“I don’t know if we just had a case of playoff jitters, I mean we were just not doing things that we usually can do pretty well,” Stevenson said. “And you can’t control the ball and make those passes connect, you’re on your heels.”

Methacton went down to 10 player after TJ Taylor picked up a red card with 4:55 remaining after his second yellow and with 1:18 left Cohen put the Trojans ahead 3-0 off a long throw-in from Fortescue — Cohen’s shot tapping off the right post before going in.