Connect with us

Fall Sports

Delco Football Podcast: A pair of championships on the line

The front-runners in the Central League, unbeaten Garnet Valley and Springfield, clash Friday. And the two top teams in the Del Val, Academy Park and Penn Wood, collide. We’ll talk about all of that plus playoff scenarios in District 1 and jockeying for position in the Inter-Ac. Join Matt Smith and Matthew De George for the Delco Football Podcast.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Fall Sports