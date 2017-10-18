Episcopal Academy edges Baldwin for Inter-Ac tennis tourney title

Newtown Square – The Inter-Ac league showcased its depth and talent on Tuesday at their annual Inter-Ac individual tournament that also features a team aspect held at Episcopal Academy.

When the day was complete, six of the seven teams had at least one player advance to the semi-finals and Episcopal (28 points) emerged with the team portion narrowly getting by Baldwin (25.5 points) who finished second and Agnes Irwin (20.5 points) who finished third. The format consists of players earning points for their team based on their finish.

“The results speaks to the depth and talent in our league,” said Episcopal Academy coach Whit Powell. “There was great levels of talent throughout the tournament. It was an awesome event.”

Five of the seven teams placed players in the finals with EA having spots in all of the finals except third singles while Baldwin occupied spots in the finals of No. 3 singles, No. 2 doubles and No. 3 doubles.

Episcopal finished the day winning 10 individual medals in 11 events while Baldwin captured eight individual medals (the most since 2010). Agnes Irwin won six individual medals and the Academy of Notre Dame won four individual medals.

The medal winners for EA were: No. 1 singles Ashley Kennedy (silver); No. 2 singles Bella Calastri (gold); No. 1 doubles Sam Macrides and Cara Harty (silver); No. 2 doubles Zoe Pasternak and Grace Hennigan (silver); No. 3 doubles Caroline Burt and Lily Stavropolous (silver); No. 4 doubles Neha Mukherjee and Elle Ruggiero (silver).

The medal winners for Baldwin were: No. 2 singles Lauren Wang (bronze); No. 3 singles Francesca Douglas (silver); No. 1 doubles Alexis Shatzman and Caroline Buchner (bronze); No.2 doubles Alexa Decidue and Teagan Krane (gold); No. 3 doubles Presley Daggett and Grace Lavin (gold).

The medal winners for the Academy of Notre Dame were: No. 1 singles McKenna Bramlage (bronze); No. 2 singles Caroline Mackay (silver) and No. 4 doubles Marissa Mycek and Ellie Graham (bronze).