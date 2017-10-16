The Baldwin School tennis team clinched sole possession of second place in the Inter-Ac with a 4-3 win at Germantown Academy Oct. 12. The Polar Bears (8-3 overall, 5-1 Inter-Ac) swept the doubles matches as Alexis Shatzman, Caroline Buchner, Teagan Krane, Presley Daggett, Grace Lavin, Hana Ahanger, Maya Hairston and Josephine Gantz registered wins.
Baldwin School tennis team clinches second place in Inter-Ac
