Baldwin School tennis team clinches second place in Inter-Ac

The Baldwin School tennis team clinched sole possession of second place in the Inter-Ac with a 4-3 win at Germantown Academy Oct. 12. The Polar Bears (8-3 overall, 5-1 Inter-Ac) swept the doubles matches as Alexis Shatzman, Caroline Buchner, Teagan Krane, Presley Daggett, Grace Lavin, Hana Ahanger, Maya Hairston and Josephine Gantz registered wins.