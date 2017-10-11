Connect with us

Ches-Mont

Daily Local News’ stat leaders, week 7

Rushing Leaders

   RushesYardsTDsAvg.
Kevin FrancisAvon GroveSr.2201,463206.7
Aaron YoungCoatesvilleJr.77759149.9
Brassir StockerD'town EastSr.7364668.8
Nick BenoitWC RustinSr.7062398.9
Tim AivadoD'town EastSr.106617105.8
Garvey JonassaintD'town EastJr.7859677.6
Damien CarterGreat ValleySr.8958246.5
Brandon HolzOxfordSr.8351256.2
Garrett CoxKennettJr.11049064.5
Joe ZubillagaUnionvilleSr.7446786.3

Receiving Leaders

   ReceptionsYardsTDsAvg.
Brandon DeShieldsOxfordSr.35674719.3
Dapree BryantCoatesvilleSoph.26505619.4
Josh Willenbrock D'town WestSr.19482425.4
Ian TracyWC HendersonSr.23452319.7
Josh BurgessGreat ValleyJr.19372319.6
Dan Byrnes D'town WestJr.21351216.7
JT Hower UnionvilleSr.19346318.2
Michael GrayWC EastJr.29344411.9
Julian NadachowskiOxfordSr.25314212.6
Mitch KosaraKennettJr.14287320.5

Passing Leaders

   RatingCompletionsAttemptsYardsTDsINTs
Ricky OrtegaCoatesvilleSoph.200.2871231315162
Alex GorgoneUnionvilleSr.173.85597898144
Will PileggiWC RustinSr.166.5284942661
Chandler EnglandOxfordSr.151.71011671413123
Will HowardD'town WestSoph.151.092149134183
Jake PrevostGreat ValleyJr.147.0488871771
Drew Gunther Malvern PrepJr.141.96211391294
Bryce LaulettaD'town EastSr.133.7548771257
Shane WolfordAvon GroveSr.128.7347257943
Trent PawlingOctoraraSr.127.95510571672

Team Offense

(per game)PointsRush YardsPass YardsTotal YardsFumbles (total)INTs (total)
D'town East39.6310.698.9409.417
Coatesville37.3204197.1401.132
Oxford34.1171.6205.4376.154
Unionville31.4235134.9369.934
Bishop Shanahan29.9198.9113.131237
Avon Grove27.7251.384.1335.433
WC Rustin27.3247.760.9308.651
Great Valley25.1191.9141.133344
D'town West21.497.9195.7293.623
Kennett20.7163.3131.729559

Team Defense

(per game)PointsRush YardsPass YardsTotal YardsFumbles (total)INTs (total)
Coatesville9.997.3108.7206105
Bishop Shanahan13.7129.464.519435
Unionville14.11628024274
D'town East15.185.6129.9215.456
Avon Grove18167.9130.129849
WC Rustin21.4159.1149.3308.431
Great Valley26229.6125.1354.736
D'town West27.3203.6148.1351.736
Kennett29.1232.1140.6372.781
Oxford29.4180.3137.6317.915

