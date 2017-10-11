Daily Local News’ stat leaders, week 7

Rushing Leaders
|Rushes
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Kevin Francis
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|220
|1,463
|20
|6.7
|Aaron Young
|Coatesville
|Jr.
|77
|759
|14
|9.9
|Brassir Stocker
|D'town East
|Sr.
|73
|646
|6
|8.8
|Nick Benoit
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|70
|623
|9
|8.9
|Tim Aivado
|D'town East
|Sr.
|106
|617
|10
|5.8
|Garvey Jonassaint
|D'town East
|Jr.
|78
|596
|7
|7.6
|Damien Carter
|Great Valley
|Sr.
|89
|582
|4
|6.5
|Brandon Holz
|Oxford
|Sr.
|83
|512
|5
|6.2
|Garrett Cox
|Kennett
|Jr.
|110
|490
|6
|4.5
|Joe Zubillaga
|Unionville
|Sr.
|74
|467
|8
|6.3
Receiving Leaders
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Brandon DeShields
|Oxford
|Sr.
|35
|674
|7
|19.3
|Dapree Bryant
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|26
|505
|6
|19.4
|Josh Willenbrock
|D'town West
|Sr.
|19
|482
|4
|25.4
|Ian Tracy
|WC Henderson
|Sr.
|23
|452
|3
|19.7
|Josh Burgess
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|19
|372
|3
|19.6
|Dan Byrnes
|D'town West
|Jr.
|21
|351
|2
|16.7
|JT Hower
|Unionville
|Sr.
|19
|346
|3
|18.2
|Michael Gray
|WC East
|Jr.
|29
|344
|4
|11.9
|Julian Nadachowski
|Oxford
|Sr.
|25
|314
|2
|12.6
|Mitch Kosara
|Kennett
|Jr.
|14
|287
|3
|20.5
Passing Leaders
|Rating
|Completions
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
|Ricky Ortega
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|200.2
|87
|123
|1315
|16
|2
|Alex Gorgone
|Unionville
|Sr.
|173.8
|55
|97
|898
|14
|4
|Will Pileggi
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|166.5
|28
|49
|426
|6
|1
|Chandler England
|Oxford
|Sr.
|151.7
|101
|167
|1413
|12
|3
|Will Howard
|D'town West
|Soph.
|151.0
|92
|149
|1341
|8
|3
|Jake Prevost
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|147.0
|48
|88
|717
|7
|1
|Drew Gunther
|Malvern Prep
|Jr.
|141.9
|62
|113
|912
|9
|4
|Bryce Lauletta
|D'town East
|Sr.
|133.7
|54
|87
|712
|5
|7
|Shane Wolford
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|128.7
|34
|72
|579
|4
|3
|Trent Pawling
|Octorara
|Sr.
|127.9
|55
|105
|716
|7
|2
Team Offense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush Yards
|Pass Yards
|Total Yards
|Fumbles (total)
|INTs (total)
|D'town East
|39.6
|310.6
|98.9
|409.4
|1
|7
|Coatesville
|37.3
|204
|197.1
|401.1
|3
|2
|Oxford
|34.1
|171.6
|205.4
|376.1
|5
|4
|Unionville
|31.4
|235
|134.9
|369.9
|3
|4
|Bishop Shanahan
|29.9
|198.9
|113.1
|312
|3
|7
|Avon Grove
|27.7
|251.3
|84.1
|335.4
|3
|3
|WC Rustin
|27.3
|247.7
|60.9
|308.6
|5
|1
|Great Valley
|25.1
|191.9
|141.1
|333
|4
|4
|D'town West
|21.4
|97.9
|195.7
|293.6
|2
|3
|Kennett
|20.7
|163.3
|131.7
|295
|5
|9
Team Defense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush Yards
|Pass Yards
|Total Yards
|Fumbles (total)
|INTs (total)
|Coatesville
|9.9
|97.3
|108.7
|206
|10
|5
|Bishop Shanahan
|13.7
|129.4
|64.5
|194
|3
|5
|Unionville
|14.1
|162
|80
|242
|7
|4
|D'town East
|15.1
|85.6
|129.9
|215.4
|5
|6
|Avon Grove
|18
|167.9
|130.1
|298
|4
|9
|WC Rustin
|21.4
|159.1
|149.3
|308.4
|3
|1
|Great Valley
|26
|229.6
|125.1
|354.7
|3
|6
|D'town West
|27.3
|203.6
|148.1
|351.7
|3
|6
|Kennett
|29.1
|232.1
|140.6
|372.7
|8
|1
|Oxford
|29.4
|180.3
|137.6
|317.9
|1
|5