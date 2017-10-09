Sacred Heart outside hitter Juliana Michniak is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The senior outside hitter and co-captain has been a key reason for the success of the Lions, who recently ran off an eight-game winning streak. As of Monday, she is first on the team in hitting percentage, blocks and digs; second in kills; and the Lions’ best serve receiver. Last fall, she was an AACA all-star, a member of the All-District 1 team (Class A), an All Main Line second team selection, and the Lions’ MVP (led team in kills, digs and blocks) as Sacred Heart finished second in the District 1 tournament (Class A). She also plays varsity basketball for Sacred Heart, and is the senior class president.

Q: What attracted you to the outside hitter position? What do you think are the most important attributes of an outside hitter? A: I switched from the middle to the outside position halfway through my sophomore year. I did not think I was tall enough to be an effective middle blocker and the outside position always seemed to me to be a position that required multiple skills, which I liked. You have the flexibility to pass or hit, which to me is very intriguing. After being an outside for only about two years, I have realized the most important attribute an outside hitter possesses is being able to outsmart the other team. When I think the opponent thinks I am hitting line, I hit cross. When the other team thinks I am going to try to slam the ball, I simply tip it to the middle. Volleyball is very much a mind game, and if you can get inside the other team’s head and get them to start guessing what you will do, then you are halfway to winning.

Q: What to you has been the highlight of that recent eight-game winning streak – can you share your most vivid memory of that experience with us?

A: The highlight of the winning streak was the determination and endurance the team showed in each match. It did not matter who we were playing against, and we played some very good teams, we played to win, not to avoid making mistakes. We showed confidence in ourselves and in our teammates. If we made a bad play, we corrected it and moved on to the next play. My most vivid memory of that experience was seeing how much we matured as a team and how much confidence and poise we showed, especially our younger players, during each match of the winning streak.

Q: What do you think is the strongest part of your game?

A: I think my biggest contribution to the team is the defense I can play when I get to be in the back row. I love diving for balls and hustling to get decent touches, and I always try my hardest to get the best pass possible so it is easier for the setter to get a good set.

Q: What part of your game are you currently working on the most currently?

A: Right now I am working on my hitting in terms of where to place the ball when the opposing team’s defense is strong, and also on my mental game by staying very focused through the entire game.

Q: Is there one play during this season that stands out in your memory? Can you describe how the play developed, and your role in it?

A: I remember in one of the sets of our last match against Villa Maria their outside hitter hit the ball deep to the corner and I dove and stuck out one arm hoping to get a touch. Luckily my arm was at such an angle that the ball somehow went right to the setter’s hands, who then set it beautifully to our outside hitter who got a kill and which got us the point. The play I made wasn’t the winning play and it did not play a huge role in the outcome, but I like it because it reminds me that volleyball is all about hustle and the extra effort can result in more important things, like getting the winning point and even winning the set and match.

Q: Last fall, Sacred Heart finished second at Districts. What is your favorite memory of last season – can you share it with us?

A: It is hard to choose just one memory out of such a long season, so I would say the entire season is my favorite memory. I love the coach and the players and there is never a day I do not enjoy being a part of this volleyball program. We have so much fun together and I am so lucky to have the rest of this season to make more memories.

Q: What sparked your initial interest in volleyball when you started playing in seventh grade? Who have been your top volleyball mentors, and what was the most important thing you learned from each of them?

A: Initially it was just so I had something to do after school. I remember instantly falling in love with it, so a month later I tried out for and made a club team. My top volleyball mentors have been my high school coach Sam Moyerman, who has taught me a lot about believing in myself as a player and not allowing a bad play to get me down, and always staying positive and moving forward. My two coaches from last year’s club season with Synergy Volleyball Club, Chris Birch and Tyler von Pein, taught me so much about the game and the best way to develop a volleyball mind-set when playing.

Q: Tell us a little about your pre-game preparation on the day of a game.

A: I make sure I eat good meals throughout the day and stay hydrated. An hour before I get on the court I make sure I eat a good amount of protein, and on the bus I listen to pump up music to get me mentally prepared for the game.

Q: You wear No. 8 for Sacred Heart – is there a reason you chose that number?

A: Because my birthday is on Oct. 8.

Q: What do you think you’d like to major in at college? Is there a career path that particularly appeals to you?

A: I want to major in biomedical engineering in college. I enjoy the stem field, and want to make medical devices that can help people with health problems.

Q: Other than volleyball, basketball and being the senior class president, do you participate in any other extracurricular activities at Sacred Heart? What sparked your interest in these activities?

A: I have been involved with the Girls in Medicine and the Engineering clubs in school. I have performed community service through the Sacred Heart Summer Service Program in California, where I worked on an organic farm and helped grow vegetables, tended to farm animals, made meals and served them to the homeless. I also started Caring Hearts, a non-profit organization which raises money and donates clothes and hygiene items to orphanages in Ukraine. Community service has been a large and important part of my high school education, and probably the most rewarding. I want to continue doing it with the knowledge and skills that a degree in biomedical engineering will give me.

Fun Facts – Juliana Michniak

Favorite book: A Thousand Splendid Suns.

Favorite TV show: Survivor.

Favorite athlete: Kyrie Irving.

Favorite team: Cleveland Cavaliers.

Favorite place to visit: “Any tropical island.”

Favorite pre-game meal: Meatball sub.

Favorite color: Purple.

