PAC 7 from Week 7: Playing it close not a part of Perkiomen Valley and Spring-Ford rivalry

Surprised by the one-sided outcome of Perkiomen Valley and Spring-Ford? Shouldn’t be.

No, not because there was a clear favorite entering last Friday’s Liberty Division tilt, but because history says so.

Of the 34 games since 1976 between the neighboring rivals, only six have been settled by one score (one in the past 11 years) — and that wasn’t helped by Brendan Schimpf’s one-man wrecking crew of a game and the Viking defense’s 46-minute shutout in a dominating 28-7 Viking victory.

Great rivalry? Yes. It’s the best in the Pioneer Athletic Conference and maybe the best in the district. Just don’t ask for the two to keep it close.

Here’s seven from Week 7:

1. Speaking of Perkiomen Valley: the Vikings’ defense allowed their first touchdown at Thomas J. Keenan Stadium in Friday night’s win over Spring-Ford. The Vikings had pitched the shutout in their home digs for 142 minutes. Quite impressive for a team that is one win away from clinching their second consecutive Liberty Division crown.

2. Can anyone stop Pottsgrove’s Rahsul Faison? The senior Stony Brook commit was electric in the Falcons’ 55-24 victory over Upper Perkiomen, rushing for a game-high 352 yards and six touchdowns. It’s the second consecutive contest Faison has finished with six touchdowns after finishing with just five (kidding) in a win over Upper Merion in Week 5. Faison holds the PAC rushing lead with 1,679 yards on 165 attempts (10.2 rushing average) and a mind-boggling 23 touchdowns. That’s equal to the next three running backs combined: Spring-Ford’s Justin DeFrancesco (nine touchdowns), AJ Natale (seven touchdowns), Jon Moccia (seven touchdowns). His rushing totals are also double that of the No. 2 rusher in the PAC in DeFrancesco (824 yards).

3. What a way for Boyertown’s Declan Coyle to burst onto the scene, huh? The Bears’ kicker nailed his first field goal attempt in his career, converting on a 24-yard field goal to lift Boyertown to a 24-21 stunner over Owen J. Roberts on the Bears’ Homecoming Night. The win was the Bears’ second victory over the Wildcats in three seasons.

4. Zion Small continues to be a bright spot for Phoenixville. His two interceptions in the Phantoms’ 41-6 victory over Pottstown gives the defensive back a league-high seven interceptions.

5. Norristown’s Izaiah Webb threw a career-high four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 35-0 victory over Methacton on Saturday. Webb’s touchdowns went for 43, 3, 30 and 17 yards as the team earned its second win of the season. Webb’s previous career best for touchdown passes in a game was three, coming in last year’s Week 10 33-31 victory over Phoenixville.

6. Pope John Paul II became the second school in the PAC this season to score 35 points in a quarter after scoring five touchdowns in the second quarter en route to an eventual 35-0 victory over Upper Merion. The only other team to accomplish the feat this season is Pottsgrove, which scored 35 points in the first quarter in a 49-6 victory over Pottstown in Week 6.

7. Latest District 1 Class 6A power rankings have Perkiomen Valley at No. 6, Owen J. Roberts at No. 15 and Spring-Ford at No. 17 (16 teams qualify). No PAC teams in Class 5A stand to qualify as of Week 7’s results with Pottsgrove (No. 2), Pope John Paul II (No. 1) and Upper Perkiomen (No. 3) all poised to make the Class 4A playoffs.

Extra >> Kickers can hit, too. Perkiomen Valley’s Mike Weir came up with a touchdown-saving tackle as he was able to trip up the Spring-Ford returner after a 45-yard return.

Once a Year >> Happy Leif Erikson Day! Here’s an obligatory Spongebob clip:



Player of the Week

Brendan Schimpf | Perkiomen Valley

Schimpf had a sack, pick-six, 52-yard reception and two-yard touchdown run in Perkiomen Valley’s 28-7 victory over Spring-Ford Friday night.

Coach of the Week

Evan Breisblatt | Phoenixville

Breisblatt guided the Phantoms to their first victory of the season, a 41-6 victory over Pottstown.