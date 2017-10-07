Webb throws 4 TDs, Norristown soars past Methacton

WEST NORRITON >> Neither Norristown nor Methacton is going to figure into the PIAA postseason this year.

The pair entered Saturday afternoon’s game at Norristown with one win between them, and that was a one-point win by Norristown over equally inept Plymouth Whitemarsh.

So expectations were not exactly through the roof for this longstanding neighborhood rivalry.

It’s a good thing too, because the contest turned out to be a lopsided, 35-0 Norristown win that saw Eagles quarterback Izaiah Webb throw for four touchdowns and the game clock running unabated from the first series of the second half on.

Webb finished 9-for-10 for 184 yards and the aforementioned four scores as the Eagles led from the game’s second possession to its last.

Meanwhile, the Warriors dropped their seventh game in a row to open the season.

Both clubs were rocked by preseason defections and low turnouts and the defections have continued.

Reportedly, Norristown lost three more players this past week due to “retirement” and the Warriors, who had 65 players on their preseason roster, are down to 38.

“It’s not been easy, and we’ve had to fit sophomores and juniors into the vacant slots,” said Methacton head coach Paul Lepre. “These are the guys who are going to be in our lineup for the next couple of years, and it’s good that they’re getting varsity experience.”

The contest began with the Eagles going three-and-out and the Warriors taking a fourth down sack at the Eagles 30.

But Webb and Co. soon heated things up.

The senior signal-caller hit John Devine for 14 yards and then again for a 40-yard score with 4:44 left in the first quarter.

It would hardly get easier for the Warriors, who began their next drive at their own 14, then wound up botching a punt snap to give the Eagles a first-and-goal at the 3.

Webb flicked a touchdown pass to Eleazar Hill from there, and the Warriors’ collective view would never change.

Webb would find Hill again for a 30-yard score in the second quarter and a 17-yarder to Ty Montgomery 50 seconds before halftime, and the Eagles were on their way.

“Our guys showed some spunk out of the gate,” said Eagles head coach Jason Powel. “It was the seniors’ day and they took over.

“They were the difference today.”

Methacton huffed and puffed, but couldn’t crack the Eagles end zone.

In fact, with the fourth-quarter clock running down, the Warriors didn’t even run a final play.

“This has always been a game that brings the communities together,” Powel said, “but you just don’t see that anymore.”

NORRISTOWN 35, METHACTON 0

METHACTON 0 0 0 0 — 0

NORRISTOWN 14 14 7 0 — 35

First Quarter

N- John Devine 40 pass from Izaiah Webb (Justin Nagle kick)

N – Eleazar Hill 3 pass from Webb (Nagle kick)

Second Quarter

N – Hill 30 pass from Webb (Nagle kick)

N – Montgomery 17 pass from Webb (Nagle kick)

Third Quarter

N- Kirk Wilson 21 run (Nagle kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

METHACTON NHS

First downs 9 13

Rushes-Yards 34-34 27-121

Passing yards 38 184

Total yards 72 305

Passing 7-14-2 11-12-0

Punts-Average 2-31.0 1-19.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-2

Penalties-Yards 3-25 7-65

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: METHACTON — Michael Torcini 13-43; Dylan Schultz 10-(-9); Steve Brown 9-13; Zak Skalecki 2-(-13). NORRISTOWN—Kirk Wilson 7-27, 1 TD; Eleazar Hill 3-30; Zahir Haynes 6-29; Larry Hill 5-4; Kardarian Hill 1-7; Boubacar Diawara 1-(-1); Thomas Belimon 1-2; Jamil Carter 2-1; Nick DiNolfi 1-11..

Passing: METHACTON – Dylan Schultz 7-14-2 ints., 38 yds.. NORRISTOWN— Izaiah Webb 9-10-0 ints., 184 yds., 4 TDs; Nick DiNolfi 2-2-0 ints., 12 yds.

Receiving: METHACTON – Will Roese 3-36; Zack Skalecki 2-3; Reece Borkowski 1-(-6); Chris Sarpong 1-5. NORRISTOWN — John Devine 5-118, 2 TDs; Eleazar Hill 3-37 2 TDs; Kardarian Hill 1-8; Kirk Wilson 1-16; Ty Montgomery 1-17, 1 TD..Interceptions: METHACTON – None. NORRISTOWN- Ken Pitts 2.