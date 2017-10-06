Abington snaps losing streak, beats CR North

There is nothing better than a sweet homecoming win especially snapping a losing streak. That was the case on Friday when the Abington High School Ghosts scored quickly to beat Council Rock North with a final 35-14 score.

Highlighting the victory was senior running back Darryl Davis-McNeil, who rushed for an overwhelming 221 yards on only nine carries. He also ran the ball three times for touchdowns.

Davis-McNeil didn’t take long to score as he ran for an 85-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game for the Ghosts.

“I felt really good,” said Davis-McNeil. “I felt like everyone did their job and the offensive line helped me get in those big holes and get in the end zone”

Abington head coach Kevin Conlin was excited about Davis-McNeil’s performance.

“He’s a big play machine,” said Conlin. “It really makes him more comfortable when he makes big plays like those.”

Davis-McNeil also ran for a 35-yard and 80-yard touchdowns in the win. When asked about running for two long carries ending in the end zone, he said “I felt a little exhausted but we got a two-day weekend, so it’s all worth it.”

Abington quarterback Billy Griffenburg also had a nice homecoming day get four pass completions for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Conlin was thrilled with the way his team performed on homecoming night against the Indians.

“I think we did a really good job,” said Conlin. “We talked about finishing strong in every quarter and the kids delivered.”

On the Indians side, the quarterback Jonathan Kane had one rushing touchdown as well as a passing touchdown, which turned out to be the only scores of the game for Council Rock North.

Both touchdowns came in the third quarter. Kane took the first one himself for four yards before throwing a 6-yard pass to Robert Ranelli to end the scoring summary.

Council Rock North head coach Matt McGue was very pleased with Kane’s performance.

“Johnny Kane is a phenomenal kid,” said McGue. “He learns, he’s coacheable, and he’s a great team leader. He’s only a junior and he’s more dynamic since he got the starting role back in week four.”

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Abington. The Ghosts will look to make it two in a row when they travel to Levittown to take on Harry S. Truman High School on Saturday October 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Council Rock North will travel to Central Bucks East in Doylestown next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

CR North 14, Abington 35

CRN 0 0 14 0 -14

AB 14 6 15 0 -35

AB- Davis-McNeil 85 run (Gibbs kick)

AB- Hudoka 35 pass from Griffenburg (Gibbs kick)

AB- Davis-McNeil 17 run (PAT fail)

AB- Davis-McNeil 80 run (Gibbs kick)

AB- Hudoka 33 pass from Griffenburg (Lambright run 2-point conversion)

CRN- Kane 4 run (Robertson kick)

CRN- Ranelli 6 pass from Kane (Robertson kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

CRN AB

First downs 9 8

Rushing yards 83 261

Passing yards 132 152

Total yards 215 413

Passing 8-16 6-9

Penalties 5-30 8-70

Fumbles lost 0 1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – CR North: Welde 14-69; Kane 9-8 1 TD; Ranelli 9-6. Abington: Davis-McNeil 9-221 3 TD; Lambright 3-23; Griffenburg 2-(-13); Taylor 2-13; Wesh 5-7; Berthau 1-10.

PASSING – CR North: Kane 8-16 132 yds 1 TD. Abington: Griffenburg 4-6 134 yds 2 TD; Berthau 2-3 18 yds.

RECEIVING – CR North: Gibson 1-1; Germana 2-30; Sheehy 2-40; Stalker 1-28; Ranelli 1-6 1 TD; Welde 1-27. Abington: Davis-McNeil 1-34; Hudoka 3-78 2 TD; Redd 2-40.