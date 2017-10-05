Reporter-Times Herald Area Football Preview and Capsules

Two of the area’s top teams will do battle Friday night, as Pennridge travels to Central Bucks West’s War Memorial Field for a Suburban One League Continental Conference showdown.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The Rams come into this one ranked 14th in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20 while the Bucks are ranked 17th. Both are looking to keep pace for the District 1-6A Playoffs.

Pennridge, 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference, is coming off a 35-28 victory over Council Rock South. West, meanwhile, won 28-7 over William Tennent last week, raising its overall record to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

The Rams prevailed in this match-up last year, earning a 30-21 victory over the Bucks.

For Pennridge to have a happy bus ride back to East Rockhill, continued offensive balance could be key.

Last week in the win over Rock South, Joe Devine turned four receptions into 135 yards and a touchdown. And on the ground, Kyle Schetter finished with 105 yards and two scores on seven carries.

In helping the team rally from seven down at the half, Rams quarterback Zak Kantor threw for 170 yards and a score on 11-of-22 passing and also added 51 yards rushing and another touchdown.

Ryan Garner chipped in 68 yards and a TD on 11 carries for Pennridge.

West will counter with a pretty sturdy ground attack of its own.

Jake Reichwein and Ryan McDonald each ran for first-half touchdowns last week as the Bucks bolted to a 21-0 halftime lead over Tennent. The passing attack was productive as well, as Rohan McDonald caught a scoring pass from Joshua Crecca, who kept the attack on the move with 127 yards through the air.

The winner of this game takes a big step towards the district playoffs while the loser will find the journey a bit more steep. Both teams have SOL Continental games again next week — Pennridge is at William Tennent while West is at rival CB South.

Pennridge at

Central Bucks West

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at War Memorial Field, CB West.

On Twitter: @mpcabrey.

Records: The Rams are 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the SOL Continental. The Bucks are 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the SOL Continental.

Where they’re ranked: Pennridge is No. 14 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20. CB West is No. 17.

Last Week: The Rams won 35-28 over Council Rock South. The Bucks won 28-7 over Tennent.

Last year: Pennridge was a 30-21 winner over CB West.

Players to Watch: Jake Reichwein is a tough runner for the Bucks. Joe Devine was a major factor in the Pennridge passing attack last week, bringing in four catches for 135 yards and a score.

Prediction: Pennridge 28, CB West 21.

Methacton at Norristown

Time/Place: Saturday, 1 p.m., at Norristown.

On Twitter: @DennisWay3.

Records: The Warriors are 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the PAC Liberty. The Eagles are 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the PAC Liberty.

Last Week: Methacton lost 43-7 to Spring-Ford. Norristown lost 15-0 to Owen J. Roberts.

Last year: The Warriors were a 21-14 winner over the Eagles.

Players to Watch: Running back Michael Torcini found his way to the end zone last week for the Warriors. Boubacar Diawana and Zhaffir Satterwaite led a tremendous effort last week for the Eagles, each coming up with interceptions.

Prediction: Norristown 14, Methacton 7.

Spring-Ford at Perkiomen Valley

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Perk Valley.

Records: The Rams are 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the PAC Liberty. The Vikings are 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the PAC Liberty.

Where they’re ranked: Perk Valley is No. 10 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: Spring-Ford romped 43-7 over Methacton. Perk Valley was a 46-20 winner over Boyertown.

Last year: Perk Valley won 28-16 over Spring-Ford.

Players to Watch: T.J. Pergine was sharp last week for the Rams, completing 22 of 35 passes for 396 yards and three touchdowns, along with 36 yards rushing and a score. Ryan Cerula is a big-play receiver for the Vikes — last week he hauled in a 36-yard TD catch.

Prediction: Perk Valley 28, Spring-Ford 18.

Pope John Paul II at Upper Merion

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Upper Merion.

On Twitter: @emor09.

Records: The Golden Panthers are 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the PAC Frontier. The Vikings are 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the PAC Frontier.

Last Week: PJP squeezed out a 34-31 overtime win over Phoenixville. Upper Merion lost 35-14 to Upper Perk.

Last year: Upper Merion prevailed 24-21 over PJP.

Players to Watch: C.J. McCafferty came up with the game-winning TD catch in overtime last week for the Golden Panthers. Quarterback Anthony Swenda will try to get the Upper Merion offense going this week.

Prediction: Pope John Paul II 28, Upper Merion 13.

Central Bucks East at North Penn

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Crawford Stadium, North Penn.

On the air: The game will be broadcast live on WNPV 1440 AM and live online at www.wnpv1440.com.

On Twitter: @khunter10.

Records: The Patriots are 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the SOL Continental. The Knights are 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the SOL Continental.

Where they’re ranked: North Penn is No. 7 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: The Patriots rallied for a 10-7 win over Souderton Area. The Knights blew away CB South, 40-9.

Last year: North Penn defeated East 33-14.

Players to Watch: Quarterback Evan O’Donnell made some big plays last week for the Pats. Owen Thomas continues to be a force at linebacker for NP.

Prediction: North Penn 31, CB East 10.

William Tennent at Souderton Area

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Souderton Area.

On Twitter: @ADRobinson3.

Records: The Panthers are 0-6 overall and 0-3 in the SOL Continental. The Indians are 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the SOL Continental.

Last Week: Tennent lost 28-7 to CB West. Big Red fell 10-7 to CB East.

Last year: Big Red topped Tennent 38-20.

Players to Watch: Eddie North anchors the defensive backfield for the Panthers. Linebacker Ethan Smerecki has been getting to the opposing quarterback for Big Red.

Prediction: Souderton Area 35, William Tennent 7.

Upper Dublin at

Ply.-Whitemarsh

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at PW.

On Twitter: @DennisWay3.

Records: The Cardinals are 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the SOL American. The Colonials are 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the SOL American.

Last Week: Upper Dublin rolled 42-7 over Wissahickon. PW was idle.

Last year: PW edged Upper Dublin 24-21.

Players to Watch: Kirk Bell is a force at linebacker for PW. Malik Bootman racked up 148 yards rushing last week for the Cardinals.

Prediction: Upper Dublin 22, PW 15.

Hatboro-Horsham at Wissahickon

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Wiss.

Records: The Hatters are 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the SOL American. The Trojans are 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the SOL American.

Last Week: Hatboro fell 26-20 to Quakertown. Wissahickon lost 42-7 to Upper Dublin.

Last year: The Hatters won 42-13 over Wiss.

Players to Watch: Quarterback Chris Edwards is a threat with his arm and legs for Hatboro. Wissahickon’s Antuan Lloyd is a solid corner for the Trojan defense.

Prediction: Hatboro-Horsham 35, Wissahickon 21.

Father Judge at Archbishop Wood

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at William Tennent.

Records: The Crusaders are 2-5 overall and 0-2 in PCL Red. Wood is 4-2 overall and 2-1 PCL Red.

Where they’re ranked: The Vikings are No. 3 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: Judge was blanked 34-0 by La Salle. The Vikings blew out Archbishop Ryan 42-6.

Last year: Wood prevailed 28-7 over Father Judge.

Players to Watch: Running back Nasir Peoples put on a show last week for Wood, scoring three times and gaining 176 yards. Judge has a good quarterback in Shane Dooley.

Prediction: Wood 28, Judge 14.

Cardinal O’Hara at Lansdale Catholic

Time/Place: Saturday, 5 p.m., at Wissahickon.

On the air: The game will be broadcast live on WNPV 1440 AM and live online at www.wnpv1440.com.

On Twitter: @khunter10.

Records: The Lions are 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the PCL Blue. The Crusaders come into this one 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the PCL Blue.

Last Week: LC got a 31-21 victory over Conwell Egan. O’Hara was idle last week.

Last year: LC was shut out 28-0 by O’Hara.

Players to Watch: Matt Casee scored three times last week in the Crusader ground game. O’Hara’s Tyric Gould wreaks havoc along the defensive line.

Prediction: Lansdale Catholic 21, O’Hara 20.

Germantown Academy at West Catholic

Time/Place: Friday, 8 p.m., at Widener University.

Records: The Patriots are 3-1 overall and 0-0 in the InterAC. West Catholic is 3-3 overall and 2-1 in PCL Blue.

Last Week: The Patriots pulled away to a 41-14 win over Pennington. West Catholic lost 20-6 to Neumann-Goretti.

Last year: GA beat West Catholic 18-12.

Players to Watch: Trae Vance reached the end zone three times last week in a robust running attack for GA. Jacir Savoy has great breakaway speed for the Burrs in the ground game.

Prediction: West Catholic 25, Germantown Academy 20.