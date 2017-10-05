Matt Fleming top golfer from Council Rock at Suburban One League Championships

WARMINSTER – Council Rock South junior Matt Fleming carded a 6-over-par 77 in the Suburban One League (SOL) Championship held Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Five Ponds Golf Course (6,325 yards) in Warminster.

In his second year playing varsity golf for the Golden Hawks, Fleming’s performance put him in a tie for sixth-place with CB South’s Kevin Anthony and qualifies both players for the upcoming District 1 Class AAA Tournament set for next week at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

“Matt worked hard during the off season to improve his game,” said CR South head coach Dennis Matika. “He stepped up as a leader this year and was the most consistent golfer with an average score of 41.”

Central Bucks East junior Patrick Sheehan captured the SOL individual title, shooting a 4-under par 67. Luca Jezzeny, a junior from CB West, finished one shot back with a 68.

Jezzeny made the turn two strokes ahead of his CB East foe but Sheehan closed with a birdie on the 11th and an eagle on twelve. Sheehan took the lead with a birdie on 14 and finished his round with four straight pars.

A total of 37 players with rounds of 84 or better qualified for the District One Class AAA tournament set for Oct. 9 and 10 at Turtle Creek GC (6,375 yards, par 72) in Limerick.

Pennsbury seniors Pat Laushell and Chris Dull were among the 37 boys who qualified for districts with Laushell finishing eighth at 7-over-par 78 and Dull coming in with a solid 80.

Two golfers from Neshaminy qualified for districts including Greg Deluca (81) and Chris Benenuto (82)

Council Rock North’s Nick Taylor (82) and CR South’s Simon Asadoorian (84) are also headed to districts after finishing in the top 37.

Suburban One League Championship

(Oct. 3 at Five Ponds GC)

District One-AAA Tournament Qualifiers

Patrick Sheehan (CBE) 67

Luca Jezzeny (CBW) 68

Thomas Butler (Soud) 75

Dylan Gooneratne (PW) 75

Anthony Barr (Soud) 75

Matt Fleming (CRS) 77

Kevin Anthony (CBS) 77

Pat Laushell (Pb) 78

Colin Walsh (WT) 79

James O’Malley (Soud) 79

Hayden Moffat (HH) 80

Chris Dull (Pb) 80

Jack Haggerty (CBE) 80

Greg Deluca (Nesh) 81

Jack Cenci (CBS) 81

Jon Silberman (PW) 81

Jack Farrington (CBW) 81

Michael Festa (HH) 81

Joshua Smith (Soud) 81

Zach O’Leary (Ab) 81

Ryan Zakrzewski (CBS) 81

Dan Fantini (Wiss) 81

Matt Becker (CBE) 82

Chris Benenuto (Nesh) 82

Ryan Fireman (Sp) 82

Jack McCormick (HH) 82

Luke Semarini (HH) 82

Jarod Metz (UD) 82

Noah Sim (HH) 82

Nick Taylor (CRN) 82

Jonathan Papp (Pb) 83

Cooper Arnold (Pb) 83

Simon Asadoorian (CRS) 84

Stephen DeFrancis (Chelt) 84

Gavin O’Donnell (Ab) 84

Joseph Monaghan (UD) 84

Grant Molloy (UD) 84

Alec Goldberg (PW) 84