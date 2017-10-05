Girls Soccer: Rustin’s Rohall collects 300th career win

West Chester Rustin girls soccer head coach Peter Rohall entered an exclusive club on Wednesday as he collected his 300th career coaching victory.

The historic win came after the Golden Knights blanked Coatesville, 6-0, in Ches-Mont League play.

“This is my 23rd year. I’ve had a lot of players and coaches to help me get this far,” said Rohall. “It’s been a lot of fun.

Rohall won four state titles with West Chester Henderson in the 1990s. He also had stops at Bishop Shanahan and Avon Grove.

“A lot of memories of kids who have played for me and provided me with a lot of joy,” he said.

Rohall has spent four years with the Golden Knights.

“I call my girls my soccer grandchildren and I have seven grandsons of my own and each time I’m around them I get a little younger,” he said.

Against the Red Raiders, Ashley Chisholm led the way with a pair of goals. Emily Betchyk, Gaby Sabeckis, Kendall Ammerman and Audrey Coffey notched single tallies.

“The kids did something after the game, which is something I appreciated,” he said. “But the 300th win is just one win during a season.”

Avon Grove 3, Oxford 1 >> Destiny Ellings scored twice and Cosette Latshaw once to help the Red Devils (3-5-2, 3-8-2) to the Ches-Mont victory. Elizabeth Lentz tallied for the Hornets.

Oxford 0 1 – 1

Avon Grove 3 0 – 3

Oxford goals: Lentz.

Villa Maria goals: Elings 2, Latshaw.

Goalie saves: Bender (O) 14; Kristman (AG) 4.

Great Valley 2, West Chester East 0 >> Cassidy Hoops and Sarah Merriwether dented the net for the Patriots to earn the Ches-Mont victory.